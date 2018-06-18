This Week on DineSafe: Swiss Chalet, Yuk Yuk's, Calii Love, Kupfert & Kim, Eggsmart

This week on DineSafe we see the closure of one of Toronto's most popular comedy clubs. Yuk Yuk's managed to get nailed with four infractions from city health inspectors including failing to prevent a rodent infestation. Blech!

Learn what other local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Calii Love (65 Front St.)

Inspected on: June 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hocus Pocus Witchery (592 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: June 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

La Rosa Chilena (788 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: June 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: June 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

District Eatery (303 King St. West)

Inspected on: June 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: June 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Swiss Chalet (5487 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: June 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

What A Bagel (421 Spadina Rd.)

Inspected on: June 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: June 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Aji Sai Plus (637 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: June 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Eggsmart (477 Ellesmere Rd.)

Inspected on: June 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Kinka Izakaya (398 Church St.)

Inspected on: June 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (40 King St. West)