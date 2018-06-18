This Week on DineSafe: Swiss Chalet, Yuk Yuk's, Calii Love, Kupfert & Kim, Eggsmart

This week on DineSafe we see the closure of one of Toronto's most popular comedy clubs. Yuk Yuk's managed to get nailed with four infractions from city health inspectors including failing to prevent a rodent infestation. Blech!
- Inspected on: June 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: June 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: June 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 13, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: June 13, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Yuk Yuk's (224 Richmond St. West)
- Inspected on: June 13, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: June 14, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Eggsmart (477 Ellesmere Rd.)
- Inspected on: June 14, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: June 14, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 14, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
