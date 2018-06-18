Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: Swiss Chalet, Yuk Yuk's, Calii Love, Kupfert & Kim, Eggsmart

This week on DineSafe we see the closure of one of Toronto's most popular comedy clubs. Yuk Yuk's managed to get nailed with four infractions from city health inspectors including failing to prevent a rodent infestation. Blech!

Learn what other local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Calii Love (65 Front St.)
  • Inspected on: June 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hocus Pocus Witchery (592 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
La Rosa Chilena (788 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Six Brewing Co. (777 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
District Eatery (303 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Kupfert & Kim (150 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Swiss Chalet (5487 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
What A Bagel (421 Spadina Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Yuk Yuk's (224 Richmond St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Aji Sai Plus (637 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Eggsmart (477 Ellesmere Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Kinka Izakaya (398 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: June 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (40 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

