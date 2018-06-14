25 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2018

Summerlicious is back in Toronto for 2018. The annual prix fixe extravaganza runs July 6 to 22 and features 200 local restaurants.

Reservations are almost a must for this, and you can start booking them on June 21. Prices this year have gone up with three-course lunch menus available for $23, $28 and $33, while dinner is $33, $43 and $53.

Here are some restaurants you might want to check out at Summerlicous 2018. See the full list of restaurants on the Summerlicious web site.

New & Notable



The Italian restaurant inside Union Station is the perfect destination for when you're craving fresh handmade pasta made from scratch.

This sprawling restaurant in the Financial District has a prix fixe menu of pub favourites including pizza and burgers.

The massive craft brewery and restaurant near King and Bathurst pairs a stunning interior and sidewalk patio with elevated pub grub.

The King West destination is the place to gawk at beautiful surroundings while digging into burrata and squash risotto.

The wine bar in Little Italy is a fun date night spot from the same people behind The Oxley and The Wickson Social.

Old Favourites



If you feel like kicking it old school with a white linen dining experience, this restaurant inside the little yellow house in Yorkville is a must.

Don't miss out on the Bymark Burger at dinner if you visit this Mark McEwan owned restaurant in the Financial District.

The only thing more spectacular than the view at this Financial District spot is the food, so take the elevator up and indulge.

Sadly the Singaporean-style slaw is not available on this King West restaurant's prix fixe dinner menu but a number of other Susur Lee favourites will be.

The Queen West fixture will be serving up Instagram-worthy vegetarian and meat filled dishes during the annual culinary event.

Vegetarian-friendly



Whether you're pescatarian, vegetarian or vegan this popular Dundas West spot has something for you.

The King West restaurant puts their own spin on pub food with healthy and vegan options.

If you're dining with a meat eater let them take down the double cheeseburger while you go for the zucchini noodle salad and buddha bowl instead.

It doesn't matter if you visit at lunch time or dinner, this Iranian restaurant features a slew of vegan options.

The dinner menu at the Little Italy spot has a vegetarian option available for your appetizer, main and dessert.

Great Patio



While you're dining outside take the time to admire the architecturally-photogenic Aga Khan Museum.

This Japanese restaurant in Yorkville is on the pricier side, but it boasts an unreal rooftop patio.

Whether it be lunch or dinner make sure to ask for a seat on their spacious rooftop patio.

The French bistro near Bloor & University has two patios to dine on. Both the street and upper level patio are great spot for people watching on the Mink Mile.

For a sun-drenched front patio on a quiet street, look no further than this spot near Wellington and Portland.

Cheap & Cheerful

Grab a seat at this modern British pub at Richmond and Peter and dine on fish and chips and other pub favourites.

There's a ton of great options at this Middle Eastern spot in Davisville. Go with a large group so you get to try a bit of everything.

This dimly lit space near King and Portland is where you can indulge in a three course meal with lots of options to choose from.

The menu at the Financial District spot is filled with all of the favourites including mac and cheese and peanut butter s'mores.

Don't forget to order the vegetable moussaka when you visit this Danforth mainstay.