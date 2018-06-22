The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this summer

Summer in the city is the best time to open a restaurant, and many of the ones coming in this season are sure to be hot. A variety of Japanese, Spanish, Italian and contemporary Canadian joints will be making their debut, with the ultimate goal of tantalizing diners' palates.

Here are my picks for the most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this summer.

Opening next month in what was previously Karelia Kitchen in Bloordale is a restaurant from chef Anna Chen (Figo, Famiglia Baldassarre, Buca Yorkville). Expect top-notch cooking skills deftly combining fine Italian cuisine with Asian influences.

Many accolades have been bestowed upon Alo, which is arguably the best restaurant in the city (and perhaps even the country). For those who can't score a resy, even its bar serves excellent food, so this next location in Yorkville should be just as delicious.

Self-described as a "contemporary Asian gastropub," this intriguing place opening on Roncesvalles (it replaces Gate 403) looks to have beautifully plated dishes that also sound equally enticing to eat.

Another spot opening soon near Roncesvalles on Dundas Street West is this classy-looking restaurant and bar that will offer brunch, craft beers, house dry-aged steak and daily ground burgers that will be anything but ordinary.

These Food Dudes have been keeping busy. Not only will they be launching two locations of Blondie's Pizza soon, but they'll also be opening Clay, the new restaurant at the Gardiner Museum. Then there's Sara, a Japanese-inspired sister restaurant to Rasa, set to open in August at Adelaide.

Little Italy is reviving itself with new and exciting Italian spots offering fresh takes on its much-loved cuisine, and this upcoming Italian restaurant promises to continue this trend with reimagined traditional Italian dishes featuring unexpected and elevated twists.

This Spanish tapas bar from the creators of El Catrin and Cluny officially opens next month in the Distillery District, and diners can look forward to chef Ramon Simarro's Catalan dishes that include avocado gazpacho, El Bulli olives and grilled octopus.

Coming to Brockton Village is a sake bar from Stuart Sakai (hence the name of the place) with some major Japanese country home vibes. It'll be serving up tsukemono (pickles), izakaya classics like katsu sando and gyoza plus other small dishes that were inspired by Sakai's grandmother.