Toronto is getting a pizza eating competition

Have you ever wished that "eating pizza" was a valid career choice? Well Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo, betches.

Major League Eating — an international organization that supervises and regulates eating competitions across the globe (the IOC of hot dog contests, basically) — just added a new event to its slate of sanctioned eating championships for 2018.

Lucky for us, it's taking place in Vaughan during the city's annual Pizza Festival.

"Behold, the Vaughan Pizza Fest International Pizza-Eating Championship!" reads a post on MLE's website. "Major League Eaters from near and far are warmly encouraged to sign up for the chance to compete in this history-making event!"

Taking place on July 15, the event will "pit man versus woman versus pizza" in a 10-minute-long eat-off to set a new world record in the small, eight-inch pizza discipline.

Whoever can eat the most pizza will walk away not only with a world record, but $2,000 in cash. Second place will win $1,000, third will win $600, fourth will win $300 and fifth will score $100.

Naturally, all contestants will receive as much free cheese pizza as they can eat in 10 minutes from PIE Wood Fired Pizza Joint in Woodbridge.

I know for a fact that MLE's international hot dog eating contests are broadcast on ESPN, which lends further credence to the fact that this a very legit and real sport.

If you're serious about getting into the game as a professional, this would be an excellent opportunity to meet reps from the world's biggest major eating league right here in the GTA.

MLE also regulates the annual World Poutine Eating Championship at Yonge-Dundas Square, if you'd rather down fries and gravy