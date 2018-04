Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

City Betty, a new restaurant concept by chef Alex Molitz (Geraldine, Farmhouse Tavern) that's inspired by healthy farm-to-table spots in California and New York, has opened at 1352 Danforth Ave. (at Greenwood Ave.), which was previously The Borough.

Biscotteria Forno Cultura, a small bakery specializing in biscotti (plus coffee) from the team behind Forno Cultura, opened this week at Union Station to tempt commuters.

The Jim, a craft beer bar serving pub grub, is now open in Bloordale at 1174 Bloor West (at Pauline Ave.) in what was previously a bar called Orchard.

This Chinese spot has gone through many name changes; what was last called House of Ann is now King’s Chef Chinese Restaurant at 1266 Bloor St. W. (at Emerson Ave.) in Bloordale.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Strange Love Coffee is opening a third location, this time at 627 Queen St. W. (east of Bathurst). In addition to caffeine, there will be tattoos, plus coffee-inspired booze-less cocktails. This collaborative space with tattoo and piercing shop Abstract Arts will also be introducing Toronto's first coffee sensory lab and tasting bar.

Jasper Dandy, a pub and music venue, will be opening at 725 Queen St. E. (east of Broadview) in Riverside this May.

Think It Cafe, as in, "Think Italian," is taking over Chabichou's former space at 196 Borden St. (at Harbord).

After many pop-ups, donut wholesaler Dipped Donuts will soon be opening its first permanent location at 161 Baldwin St. (at Spadina) in Kensington Market.

Hopscotch is about to open another location, this one at 115 Fort York Blvd.

Emmy's Ice Cream, a sibling ice cream shop to Bloordale cafe Daily Grind, should be opening soon at 426 St. Clarens Ave. (at Bloor St. W.).

Other news