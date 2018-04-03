Toronto's new monorail is inside a sushi restaurant

A new sushi spot with a sushi-carrying monorail has opened in Toronto and its has people surprised and delighted to see their food zipping around in front of them.

Hana Sushi recently opened its doors, bringing with it another piece of Japanese culture that fares prominently in every day life: the monorail.

A post shared by @carrie_yunyun on Mar 30, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

The restaurant uses model monorails situated above a conveyor belt to deliver the goods, and watching it pop out and zoom around is nothing short of memorizing.

A post shared by s_x (@s_x) on Mar 29, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

Customers order food via iPads stationed at each table. When the food is ready, the monorail flows seamlessly out and delivers it to the table via a genuine, bona fide, electrified, one-car monorail.

A post shared by Amu Wong (@amu.wong) on Mar 11, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

Toronto is not new to unique sushi delivery methods, such as floating sushi. But Hana stands to re-introduce Toronto to the conveyor belt method that's still widely used in Japan and around the world.

A post shared by Katie Nora (@katiellenora) on Mar 28, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT

Cross your fingers that sushi vending machines finally make their way to the city.

A post shared by Foods of Toronto | Devon L. (@foodsoftoronto) on Mar 14, 2018 at 7:39am PDT

The action is going down at 21 Grenville Street near Yonge and College.