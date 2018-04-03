Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto's new monorail is inside a sushi restaurant

Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
A new sushi spot with a sushi-carrying monorail has opened in Toronto and its has people surprised and delighted to see their food zipping around in front of them.

Hana Sushi recently opened its doors, bringing with it another piece of Japanese culture that fares prominently in every day life: the monorail.

The restaurant uses model monorails situated above a conveyor belt to deliver the goods, and watching it pop out and zoom around is nothing short of memorizing. 

Customers order food via iPads stationed at each table. When the food is ready, the monorail flows seamlessly out and delivers it to the table via a genuine, bona fide, electrified, one-car monorail.

Toronto is not new to unique sushi delivery methods, such as floating sushi. But Hana stands to re-introduce Toronto to the conveyor belt method that's still widely used in Japan and around the world.

Cross your fingers that sushi vending machines finally make their way to the city.

The action is going down at 21 Grenville Street near Yonge and College.

