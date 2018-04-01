New restaurants in Toronto are bringing a breath of fresh air to the city along with the warm weather. More than one fabulous sushi place has opened along with a DIY slaw project from Susur Lee’s sons, and there are plenty of new watering holes you’ll want to quench your thirst at with a pint or cocktail as it continues to heat up.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Downtowners’ prayers have been answered for a version of Markham’s wildly popular AYCE restaurant KaKa, with all the aburi, ozikushi, sashimi and Japanese snacks you can stomach.

Yonge and Finch just got this new destination for omakase and tasting menus full of flame-seared sushi.

The folks behind side-by-side projects Bob Coffee Bar and Annabelle have brought an Italian fresh pasta concept similar to the latter to their former Lil’ Baci space in Riverside.

Indian feasts fit for royalty made from scratch with fresh ingredients and lots of vegetarian options can be chowed down on at this new restaurant steps from Davisville station.

This old Yonge & Dundas diner literally topped itself recently with a new French-inspired restaurant and wine bar that now sits directly above the familiar space.

The hottest new bar in Parkdale has a GIF photo booth, phone charging station, and meatball sliders.

Dundas West’s very own new brewery, tap room and bottle shop serving mussels, oysters and octopus recently replaced Bent.

Get brunch on weekends, coffee during the day and cocktails and bar snacks by night at this new corner spot in Little Italy.

If you’ve never had a chance to try the nineteen-ingredient slaw at Lee, now you can get an on-the-go version from this chic new stall in First Canadian Place.

St. Clair West has a new sushi option to try, this one from the team behind Sushi Nomi, where you can sample exquisite chirashi, maki, sushi, sashimi or omakase meals.