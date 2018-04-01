Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for March

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto are bringing a breath of fresh air to the city along with the warm weather. More than one fabulous sushi place has opened along with a DIY slaw project from Susur Lee’s sons, and there are plenty of new watering holes you’ll want to quench your thirst at with a pint or cocktail as it continues to heat up.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

KaKa AYCE

Downtowners’ prayers have been answered for a version of Markham’s wildly popular AYCE restaurant KaKa, with all the aburi, ozikushi, sashimi and Japanese snacks you can stomach.

Aburi Room

Yonge and Finch just got this new destination for omakase and tasting menus full of flame-seared sushi.

Frankie’s Italian

The folks behind side-by-side projects Bob Coffee Bar and Annabelle have brought an Italian fresh pasta concept similar to the latter to their former Lil’ Baci space in Riverside.

Khau Gully

Indian feasts fit for royalty made from scratch with fresh ingredients and lots of vegetarian options can be chowed down on at this new restaurant steps from Davisville station.

Senator Winebar

This old Yonge & Dundas diner literally topped itself recently with a new French-inspired restaurant and wine bar that now sits directly above the familiar space.

Dumbo Snack Bar

The hottest new bar in Parkdale has a GIF photo booth, phone charging station, and meatball sliders.

Six Brewing Co.

Dundas West’s very own new brewery, tap room and bottle shop serving mussels, oysters and octopus recently replaced Bent.

Mum’s the Word

Get brunch on weekends, coffee during the day and cocktails and bar snacks by night at this new corner spot in Little Italy.

Kid Lee

If you’ve never had a chance to try the nineteen-ingredient slaw at Lee, now you can get an on-the-go version from this chic new stall in First Canadian Place.

Shunoko

St. Clair West has a new sushi option to try, this one from the team behind Sushi Nomi, where you can sample exquisite chirashi, maki, sushi, sashimi or omakase meals.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Kaka AYCE

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for March

The top 21 new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

There's a massive lineup outside the first Toronto Jollibee

The top 10 bars for a first date in Toronto

The top 10 old school pizza in Toronto

The top 10 boozy brunch restaurants in Toronto

The top $5 lunch in Toronto by university campus

Toronto cocktail bar SpiritHouse is closing