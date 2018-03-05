Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Red Lobster, McDonald's, Boston Pizza, Sugar Marmalade

This week on DineSafe a number of chain restaurants around the city were busted by city health inspectors. Boston Pizza, McDonald's and Red Lobster are just a few of the culprits. 

Learn which other Toronto establishments got in trouble with the food police this week on DineSafe.

Red Lobster (3200 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: February 26, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Big Sushi (388 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Boston Pizza (16A Leslie St.)
  • Inspected on: February 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe (321 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Isaac's Bakery (3390 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: February 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
McDonald's (883 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sugar Marmalade (5322 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: February 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hermes Bakery (2885 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: February 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 4, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Hula Girl (2473 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Second Cup (333 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: February 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Local 1794 (1794 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bagel World (336 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 2, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
The Captain's Boil (865 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 2, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

