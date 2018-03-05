This Week on DineSafe: Red Lobster, McDonald's, Boston Pizza, Sugar Marmalade

This week on DineSafe a number of chain restaurants around the city were busted by city health inspectors. Boston Pizza, McDonald's and Red Lobster are just a few of the culprits.

Red Lobster (3200 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: February 26, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Big Sushi (388 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: February 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Boston Pizza (16A Leslie St.)

Inspected on: February 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: February 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: February 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: February 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sugar Marmalade (5322 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: February 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hermes Bakery (2885 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: February 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 4, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Hula Girl (2473 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: February 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Second Cup (333 Bay St.)

Inspected on: February 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Local 1794 (1794 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: March 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bagel World (336 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: March 2, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

The Captain's Boil (865 York Mills Rd.)