Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
cafes scarborough

The top 5 cafes in Scarborough

The top cafes in Scarborough are spots to grab some good coffee with friends, or maybe get a much-needed study sesh in with the help of cafe sustenance. 

Here are my picks for the top cafes in Scarborough. 

The Birchcliff

As one of the only cafes by the Bluffs to offer top notch coffee, this brick-walled shop serves roasts from Brothers Coffee and throws the occasional acoustic performances on Sundays. 

BlackGold Cafe

Drinks from this shop on Brimley will help turn a frown upside down. Raspberry white hot chocolates are the best indulgence if you plan on posting up for long work session. 

Caffeine

Decked out with couches, this cozy plaza cafe on Lawrence East is a good spot to post up with some work or watch the occasional live music performance. Try their specialty coffees like pistachio mochas plus chocolate mocha muffins and all-day breakfasts.

Marathon Donuts and Coffee Shop

Known for having some of the city's top Hong Kong milk tea, this little casual counter on Midland serves simple cups of coffee. The best deal is to grab a cup of joe with combos like their Hong Kong toasted bun meals.

Francesca Italian Bakery 

Because you're going to need an Americano to go with this bakery's incredible cannoli, made fresh every morning. Just off of McCowan Road, this takeout counter of Italian pastries and hot foods is one of the best in the city

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of BlackGold Cafe

