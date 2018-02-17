The top 5 Hong Kong milk tea in Toronto

The top Hong Kong milk tea in Toronto is a perfect blend of black tea, dairy, and sweetness. A tradition passed over from colonial Hong Kong, this drink blends the British tradition of tea (minus the crumpets) with a twist of evaporated milk that takes tea time to another level.

Here are my picks for the top Hong Kong milk tea in Toronto.

The owners of this Richmond Hill cafe have won several awards from the Association of Coffee and Tea of Hong Kong (yes that exists) for their Hong Kong-style milk tea. You can also try this legendary tea at their original Scarborough location.

This Chinatown cafe has a selection of tea blends that are healing and restorative, but their milk tea is especially potent, using strong fermented leaves to give it an especially robust flavour. Crimson also has yin yang tea which blends milk tea and coffee together.

Being a specialty tea shop in Chinatown, you can imagine the Hong Kong style tea here is exceptional. Watch as the tea masters take you through the process of creating these beverages from scratch, from the filtering all the way to the steeping of the tea leaves.

Everything at this Hong Kong-style cafe by Yonge and Dundas is served promptly, so you can enjoy your cup of tea on the fly. Order their smooth tea or their yin yang coffee mix for a caffeinated kick.

Order some rice noodle rolls and get a milk tea with it for an authentic Chinese combo at this Markham spot. You can order the Hong Kong milk tea hot, or, if you order it cold, it comes served in a bowl of ice to keep it chilled as you nom on your food.