Starbucks just opened in the middle of a Toronto wasteland

A surprising location just got a Starbucks, if you're looking for coffee on that one day in August when you're actually in the area. I'm only kidding.

A lot of things happen on Exhibition Centre grounds when it's not CNE season: Soccer games at BMO Field, concerts at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, giant trade shows at the Enercare Centre... Plus, it's where the horse cops sleep!

Still, walking through the vast open parking lots of this city-owned historic wonderland can feel mighty lonely on a regular day when no events are scheduled.

As someone who walks through the space often (and can literally see much of it from her balcony) I can confirm that The Exhibition Centre is spookily quiet more often than not.

This, and the fact that there are few residential or office spaces anywhere within walkable, coffee-break distance makes it one of the last places you might expect to see a Starbucks.

And yet, Starbucks just low-key opened up a location right next to the Beanfield Centre, in front of the newly-opened Hotel X, which is still very much under construction.

If it weren't for the flapping green flags out front, you might actually miss it.

The coffee juggernaut has closed a few locations in Toronto lately as part of regular business operations, so it's doubtful that plopping down a store here wasn't a willy-nilly move.

Maybe they know something we don't?

Either way, this location could make more money from special events and conference attendees (who have no other options, whatsoever) than other locations do all year long.

For now, it'll see a few construction workers here and there.