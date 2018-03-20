Hotel X opened its doors in Toronto today

After a series of delays, Hotel X at Exhibition Place is finally open for business.

It’s a wonderful sunny day and @HotelXToronto is open for business! pic.twitter.com/9bJwbXQGVP — Exhibition Place (@ExPlaceTO) March 20, 2018

The luxury hotel, by the upscale Library Hotel Collection, is welcoming guests during its soft opening, starting today.

The impressive lobby comes complete with a living green wall, kicking off a theme of bringing nature indoors.

When it's complete, the self-described "urban resort" will feature a movie theatre, rooftop pool, indoor tennis courts and an athletic centre. Not to mention killer views of the city.

Even the shower has a view.

If it's sleep you're after, go ahead and rest your head on this.

While the opening is almost three years behind schedule, and some of the hotel's attractions are still under construction, guests can take advantage of discounted rates until May 31.