New restaurants in Toronto may have started out in the shortest month of the year, but show signs of going a long way: a collab between Drake and Antonio Park, a new all-day concept from one of Toronto’s best Greek restaurants, and a brand new place to get some of the most popular cider made right here in town.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Yet another highly anticipated project from Drake, order over-the-top omakase nigiri and sashimi meals and cocktails garnished with gold leaf at this new restaurant that’s as baller as its creator in the Financial District.

This extension of Mamakas Tavern on West Queen West is open all day long and serves handmade Greek baked goods and coffee. There’s also a hot counter and a grab-and-go fridge stocked with house dips.

Another pub now stands in Bloor West Village where Yellow Griffin used to be, serving relatively similar pub fare such as steak, pork tenderloin or grilled chicken sammies, vegan stews and mussels.

The famous cider is actually made right here at this cidery and pub in Riverside. A seasonal brunch, lunch and dinner menu uses local ingredients and pairs perfectly with cider.

Banh mi and direct trade iced Vietnamese coffees and purple sweet potato lattes are available at this new plant-filled cafe in Koreatown.

A new project from the guys behind Superpoint, this day-to-night Dundas West bar brings a chef from Chantecler aboard for a French-inspired menu with ingredients like chicken liver, prosciutto and clams. Also, lots and lots of wine.

There’s a Nashville hot chicken counter hidden inside this new bar in Bloorcourt that’ll set your mouth on fire, so thank goodness they pour a great selection of local craft beer.

Salad bowls, pizzas, sandwiches and an extensive selection of wine and draft beer can be found at this slick new pub featuring a martini bar in the Financial District.

This new King West area restaurant serving Peruvian food sources ingredients direct from Peru to create a menu of ceviches, anticuchos, skewers and rice dishes.

Frank’s Kitchen has moved north from its previous location on College to St. Clair West, but still makes everything from scratch and will now have a huge patio.