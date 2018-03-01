Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for February

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto may have started out in the shortest month of the year, but show signs of going a long way: a collab between Drake and Antonio Park, a new all-day concept from one of Toronto’s best Greek restaurants, and a brand new place to get some of the most popular cider made right here in town.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Pick 6ix

Yet another highly anticipated project from Drake, order over-the-top omakase nigiri and sashimi meals and cocktails garnished with gold leaf at this new restaurant that’s as baller as its creator in the Financial District.

Agora by Mamakas

This extension of Mamakas Tavern on West Queen West is open all day long and serves handmade Greek baked goods and coffee. There’s also a hot counter and a grab-and-go fridge stocked with house dips.

Gin Mill

Another pub now stands in Bloor West Village where Yellow Griffin used to be, serving relatively similar pub fare such as steak, pork tenderloin or grilled chicken sammies, vegan stews and mussels.

Brickworks Ciderhouse

The famous cider is actually made right here at this cidery and pub in Riverside. A seasonal brunch, lunch and dinner menu uses local ingredients and pairs perfectly with cider.

Rustle & Still

Banh mi and direct trade iced Vietnamese coffees and purple sweet potato lattes are available at this new plant-filled cafe in Koreatown.

Paris Paris

A new project from the guys behind Superpoint, this day-to-night Dundas West bar brings a chef from Chantecler aboard for a French-inspired menu with ingredients like chicken liver, prosciutto and clams. Also, lots and lots of wine.

Open House

There’s a Nashville hot chicken counter hidden inside this new bar in Bloorcourt that’ll set your mouth on fire, so thank goodness they pour a great selection of local craft beer.

Walrus Pub

Salad bowls, pizzas, sandwiches and an extensive selection of wine and draft beer can be found at this slick new pub featuring a martini bar in the Financial District.

Mira

This new King West area restaurant serving Peruvian food sources ingredients direct from Peru to create a menu of ceviches, anticuchos, skewers and rice dishes.

FK Wine Bar

Frank’s Kitchen has moved north from its previous location on College to St. Clair West, but still makes everything from scratch and will now have a huge patio.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Pick 6ix

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Arepa Republic, Paris Paris, Dumbo Snack Bar, Mira

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for February

Market Village closes its doors

Someone smashed the window at a Toronto bar after being denied beer

Fabbrica is opening a restaurant in downtown Toronto

Toronto is getting a sandwich festival

Beaches restaurant Whitlock's closes after 27 years

This Week on DineSafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Cheesecake Factory, Subway, Prohibition