Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cafes Toronto

10 new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto

We can never get enough new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto, and this recent crop of coffee shops doesn’t disappoint. It’s now that much easier to indulge in a change of scenery during a work session and maybe a cup or three of joe and a sandwich, baked good or even a cocktail.

Here are some new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto.

Dineen Outpost

The brand new Leslieville expansion of this mini cafe chain is just as Instagrammable as the original Yonge and Temperance location. Plus, here you can get cocktails and bites like meats, cheeses and olives in the evening.

Daily Grind

Though this Bloordale cafe is small and its menu is the same, the minimalist space is undistracting and a long wooden bench is comfy yet sturdy. They brew Hale coffee and provide scones and toffee muffins for fuel.

Antikka

Jazz up your work routine by replacing your boring old latte with an Armenian coffee and a study session in this West Queen West cafe that’s also a record shop.

Alcove Coffee

Due to its Junction Triangle location, this cafe is often quiet, and though it may be small its home to big, inspiring design with bold colours to get your creative juices flowing.

Filosophy

Bloorcourt replaced one student favourite with another when Pam’s Roti moved and the spot became home to a warm and friendly Greek cafe serving homemade Greek pies, loukoumades and baklava.

Tokyo Smoke on Broadview

This new location of Toronto’s mini cafe/head shop chain is actually inside an office building, so the ambience is already primed for getting stuff done. Forno Cultura snacks keep your work session going.

Bulldog Coffee

Part of the Financial District’s booming new mega-eatery Assembly Chef’s Hall, the signature Bulldog with four shots of espresso guarantees a jet-fueled work session. Tall bar stools keep you upright and focused, there are lots of options around for food, and reward yourself with a drink when this cafe becomes a wine bar at 5.

Balzac’s Powerhouse

Davenport Village now has this revamped historical building with tons of space, light, plants, tall ceilings and windows and cool design.

Agenda Cafe

Located in Little Italy and run by the same people behind popular Field Trip, their new spot is filled with light and plants and stocks the same sustaining Food Benders sandwiches.

Creeds Coffee Bar on Bayview

The second location of this cafe recently opened in the Leaside neighbourhood, brewing the same specialty coffee as well as serving vibrant juices and healthy snacks.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Balzac's Powerhouse

Join the conversation Load comments

