Halo Top is now available in Toronto

Attention low-cal iced dairy dessert lovers: Halo Top is now officially available in Canada!

The popular "guilt-free" U.S. ice cream brand announced on its Canadian Instagram page today that it had finally landed in grocery stores around the country.

Of course, if you live in Toronto, you may have started seeing it pop up in the freezer aisle at Metro or Loblaw's a few weeks ago.

As promised, all 12 flavours available here are only 80 to 100 calories per serving.

The stuff isn't cheap, but it's way lower in sugar and fat than almost anything else you'll find with flavours like Peanut Butter Swirl, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Candy Bar and Birthday Cake.

You can find the closest HT dealer to your house on the company's website.