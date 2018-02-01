Popular US ice cream brand Halo Top is coming to Toronto

The ice cream brand of your #fitstagram dreams will finally be available in Toronto this spring after what feels like a million years of watching Americans enjoy Halo Top it from afar.

It's about time, eh?

Halo Top Creamery, if you haven't heard, is the best-selling pint of ice cream across the U.S. right now. It was recently named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2017 and has been hailed across the web as everything from "magical" to "life-changing."

A post shared by Mar (@marimar_ow) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:59pm PST

Does it taste good? Supposedly (I can't say for sure as a Canadian), but what set this product on fire is how low it is in sugar, fat and calories.

Halo Top is said to have only 80-100 calories per serving with just 6-8 grams of sugar.

In fact, one of the brand's big draws is that customers feel they can eat an entire pint of it "guilt-free" – and actually enjoy it. A lot.

A post shared by Halo Top Creamery (@halotopcreamery) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

There's some debate over how "healthy" an ice cream can be, of course, but Halo Top is empirically less fattening than other brands in the same category, like Haagen Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

I mean, at 240 calories, a pint of mint chip is equal to many protein bars in terms of how long it would take to burn off.

You can be the judge of how good it tastes this March, when 12 different Halo Top flavours hit the freezer aisles of select Loblaw, Metro, Whole Foods and other grocery stores nation-wide.

A post shared by Mis💋 (@bwc4me) on Jan 30, 2018 at 10:58am PST

The flavours available in our home and native land (at least to start) will be: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Swirl, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Candy Bar, Caramel Macchiato, Sea Salt Caramel, Birthday Cake, Mint Chip, Pancakes & Waffles, Oatmeal Cookie and Cookies and Cream.

"Our No. 1 international request by far was to bring Halo Top to Canada," said Halo Top Creamery founder Justin Woolverton in a release announcing the expansion. "We're so excited to be able to share Halo Top with Canadians and hope they love it as much as we do."

We hope so too, Mr. Woolverton. Fingers crossed that this low-cal ice cream lives up to the hype.