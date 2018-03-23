Christians in the US are boycotting Sweet Jesus ice cream

Devout Christians have been blasting Toronto's Sweet Jesus ice cream as everything from "totally offensive" to "blatantly satanic" in recent months as news of the chain's massive international expansion spreads.

With stores set to open all over the U.S., some of said Christians have even taken it upon themselves to organize boycotts and start petitions with names like "Toronto-based ice cream parlours serve up blasphemy."

Whether they're mad about "antichrist imagery" on the brand's cups or "flashy" advertisements that "sexualize children," one thing they can all seem to agree on is that these Canadian soft-serve peddlers are up to no good.

Toronto ice cream chain "Sweet Jesus" blasphemes Christ. Please CHRISTIANS go sign this petition, so that this ice cream company will not belittle Jesus name as a mere ice-cream name in their company. https://t.co/uzX7mJ1QqK — Deborah Owaseye (@Owasplayer) March 12, 2018

"A Canadian ice-cream chain is about to begin peddling its wares in the United States: soft-serve ice cream topped with loads of blasphemy," reads an article posted today on LifeSiteNews, which bills itself as "the #1 pro-life news website."

"Its name and flashy advertisements mock the Christian faith... One ad on the company's website shows a Nativity Scene, but instead of Baby Jesus, there's an ice-cream cone."

This same article uses an advertisement produced by Sweet Jesus in Support of SickKids Hospital as an example of its "disturbing" and "creepy" use of kids to market ice cream.

"The boys pants are well below his waist and his crotch area is protruding," notes LifeSite of a young boy who has a colostomy bag.

Another American website called "Activist Mommy" points to ads that are legitimately edgy, like one of a JonBenét Ramsey doppelganger with ice cream running down her face.

"Sweet Jesus is fond of posing small children in suggestive positions like this to advertise their sinful and decadent product," reads a post on this website, criticizing another ad for showing a young boy in "an outfit reminiscent of the sailor in the homosexual music group The Village People."

"He also has a pink teacup," reads the post, "like something a little girl would play with, to top off the suggestion of gender-bending."

You can't make this stuff up.

Other websites analyze the company's ads, products and marketing materials at great length to contrast them against all things Satanic.

"As Sweet Jesus sets to expand into the Mall of America and many other nations... pray for the same outcry and indignation there would be if a food brand mocked Islam or the transgender movement," reads one.

"And most importantly pray for repentance in the hearts of those that created this satanic branding."

Sweet Jesus co-founder Andrew Richmond says that he's aware of the conversation taking place down south.

"When tasting recipes that exceeded expectations, our staff would often say 'Sweet Jesus, that’s good!'," he said via email today. "The expression resonated with us so much, that we felt it was the perfect way to describe our products and brand."

"At the end of the day, we don't take ourselves too seriously - we're all about creating unique desserts that taste really good," he continued. "Sweet Jesus is made up of amazing people who represent a wide range of cultural and religious beliefs."

"While we understand some may find our name offensive, we see it as an expression of joy."