Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Wu Jian Dao Toronto

Chinese dumpling chain Wu Jian Dao opening first Toronto location

Is it just me, or do popular Chinese restaurant chains seem really keen on Toronto lately?

Not that anyone is complaining! We'll take all the delicious food we can get, up to and including all the dumplings one can fit into a human stomach from Wu Jian Dao.

Wu Jian Dao Shanghai Dumpling will be opening up its first ever international location in Toronto this spring, according to the company's new Canadian Facebook page.

The brand, which has 75 locations in major cities across China, specializes in authentic Shanghai pan-fried dumplings, though it also serves various noodle dishes, among other things.

You'll find the very first Wu Jian Dao outside of China at 29 St. Joseph Street in Toronto when it opens, just northeast of Bay and Wellesley, not to far from Wellesley station.

We don't have a specific opening date just yet, but hungry Torontonians are encouraged to sign up online for notifications ahead of the restaurant's launch.

