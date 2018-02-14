The 5 most outrageous seafood towers in Toronto

Seafood towers are there new baller menu items where next-level indulgence generally comes in the form of lobster, crab and oysters stacked as meal time showpieces. Just when you thought prices of halibut were a bit rich, these monstrosities are taking seafood feasts up a notch.

Here are some of most outrageous seafood towers you can find in Toronto right now.

The steakhouse inside Casa Loma ain't cheap but the tower here is on the slightly more affordable side of the spectrum. The large seafood tower goes for $160 and comes with king crab, lobster, jumbo prawns, salmon crudo, oysters and all the fixings.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

It's all about the seafood at this Financial District spot. Impress fellow diners when you order the epic Poseidon seafood tower ($170) loaded with various types of oysters, clams, octopus, shrimp, lobster, king and dungeness crab.

A post shared by The Chase Toronto (@thechaseto) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

The Diamond Platter ($225) is what you'll want to get at this rooftop spot in the Financial District. It's loaded with Fogo Island snow crab, Nova Scotian lobster, prawns, shrimp salad, dungeness crab salad, tuna, poached shellfish and oysters.

A post shared by La Banane (@labananeresto) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

This French restaurant on Lower Ossington isn't afraid to empty your wallet. Those with money to burn should order La Grande Banane ($280), a tower with the requisite fill of oysters, mussels, dungeness crab and king crab, lobsters, scallops and shrimp cocktail.

A post shared by Life, one bite at a time. (@allthingsbitten) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

This Scarborough destination doesn't do seafood towers like most on this list. Instead, it stacks towers of lobster and crab in various permutations but none quite as lavish as the Super Lobster Mountain ($368) which they promise consists of 25 lbs. of the crustacean.