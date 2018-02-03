The top 10 Chinese restaurant chains in Toronto

Chinese restaurant chains in Toronto have blown up over the last few years as successful businesses from China plant roots around the city. From hot pot to Peking duck and dim sum, we're lucky enough to experience some of China's most popular signature dishes without having to leave the city.

Here are my picks for the top Chinese restaurant chains in Toronto.

With over 50 locations in China, this southern Chinese restaurant has solidified its presence in First Markham Place with Hangzhou-style dishes of tofu with preserved egg and Dongpo pork.

This Peking duck chain opened its doors in Markham to much anticipation, seeing as it's already been operating globally since 1864. The artistic arrangements of roasted duck meat are an Instagram favourite, but prepare to dig deep into those wallets.

As the name suggests, this chain originally from Hong Kong serves up more than 100 different desserts as well as adorable teddy bear lattes.

We only have one of these restaurants in Richmond Hill, but China has over 600. People come here for AYCE hot pot, where you can get up to three different soup base flavours going in the same pot.

This noodle restaurant is a mammoth in China, with over 400 locations all over the country. Their tasty pork bone soup broths are a popular base at their Yonge and Dundas location, and you can spruce up your signature rice noodles with DIY side dishes like ox tongue.

Head to the Chinatown location of this international hot pot chain for a more modern feel, or go to its Markham spot for a fancier experience.

Markham is the first place for this chain to expand outside of China – don't we feel special. Rice noodle rolls are the specialty here but Cantonese favourites in general are plentiful here.

This Beijing-based hot pot chain has hundreds of restaurants in China. They're popular in Scarborough for providing both a grill and a pot on the same table so you can barbecue and boil your food at the same time.

Named after one of the most popular landmarks in Shanghai, this chain prides itself in being the founder of steamed dim sum. Their xialongbaos are supposed to be some of the best in the world, and now you just have to travel to Richmond Hill to try them.

Another All-You-Can-Eat transplant from China, this chain has all the accoutrements of your standard hot pot place. Their Chinatown spot includes a sauce station, big meat selection and tasty sides.