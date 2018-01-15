10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

Restaurants in Toronto are sold for a number of reasons. Restaurateur burnout and business feuds happen, yes, but changing ownership isn’t necessarily a bad thing. When existing owners turn a profit, it means bigger (maybe better) ventures, and that means more restaurants for us.

Here's a roundup of noteworthy restaurants for sale in Toronto right now.

Bacon lovers on the west side rejoiced when this restaurant’s famous bacon sandwiches finally made it to Ossington two years ago. While it’s still business as usual for Rasher’s original Leslieville location, its westerly counterpart is now up for grabs for $228,000.

Little Italy’s tastiest gourmet doughnut shop is hoping for a new owner to take over its lease. You can own this place and all its freshly made, deliciously jelly-filled contents for $199,000.

This little trattoria serving Tuscan fare has held a strong presence on Adelaide for over 15 years. Right now its selling at an undisclosed price, but it will likely cost a pretty penny to own one of the Entertainment District’s top Italian restaurants.

Now up on the market for $275,000, this restaurant was a long-standing institution in the Annex before moving to Bloorcourt, and has been serving locals and notables like Margaret Atwood for over 30 years.

Local draft and on-site brewing capabilities made this restaurant one of the best places on the Danforth East to grab a pint. Opened by childhood friends Richard Zimmerman and Jason Ashworth in 2014, this place is now closed and selling for an undisclosed amount.

This cozy bar on Roncesvalles hosts live jazz performances most days of the week and is home to a pretty good burger. It’s on sale now for $99,000 – a small sum compared to its more centrally located counterparts.

Serving its take on traditional Mediterranean fare to Little Italy diners, the gas wood oven in this restaurant has been burning for just a few years but is now on the market for $229,000.

Nearly three years after it opened to great excitement from local beer aficionados, this brewery can now be purchased for $189,000. Located near the furthest reaches of College St., it features a huge area full of brewing equipment for the next potential beer-loving owner.

This Liberty Village nightclub plays host to an array of parties and DJ events. Buy this venue for $275,000 and pop bottles in a private booth afterwards.

Sandwiched between a Starbucks and Fran’s at the corner of Yonge and College, this restaurant is now up for grabs for an undisclosed amount. Known for its bison burgers and fishbowl drinks, this spot has satiated date night and get together crowds for nearly 10 years.