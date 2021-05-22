10 vegan ice cream you need to try in Toronto this summer

Vegan ice cream in Toronto is anything but basic. You can find dairy-free, yet creamy treats all over city and at some of the most popular ice cream spots currently appearing on you Instagram feed.

Here's where to get vegan ice cream in Toronto.

The totally vegan fast food chain has multiple Toronto locations. Beyond burgers, sandwiches and loaded fries this fast food oasis serves up some seriously tasty coconut soft serve in a cone.

Brace yourself for Bang Bang's infamous lineup, but know you'll be rewarded with a scoop of vegan ice cream wedged between vegan cookies, also known as the ultimate vegan ice cream sandwich.

Dundas West is home to this dairy-free ice cream shop. The plant-based tubs and ice cream bars here come in flavours like chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter and saltine crackers, and double chocolate chip brownie.

Head to this all-vegan bakery to grab a cone or cup filled with oat milk soft serve. It's the perfect nostalgic treat for a hot and sunny day.

This ice cream shop in Chinatown East describes itself as Asian-themed and it has a variety of vegan flavours that you won't find anywhere else in the city - think vegan coconut mango sticky rice and vegan dark chocolate 5-spice.

Locations of this vegan bakery can be found on Bloor and Queen. Beyond epic donuts and other baked goodies they make ice cream that is oat-based and fruit-based. Order up flavours like toasted coconut, birthday cake, french vanilla and much more.

There's absolutely no dairy at this North York ice cream shop. Instead it makes creamy treats with frozen bananas in flavours like spiced date and rose pistachio.

Vegan flavours of ice cream that can be found at this Moss Park spot include Earl Grey and almond brulee, coconut cream pie and a flavour dubbed The Elvis inspired by the King and his love of banana and peanut butter sandwiches.

Make your way to the Annex to get your fill of a vegan chimney cakes filled with vanilla vegan soft serve. Build your own or opt for one of their creations like Berrylicious and Oreo Cookies & Cream.

The bustling Vaughan Road ice cream parlour has a number of vegan flavours on rotation including chocolate, vanilla, chocolate mint, mango and coffee. Get them scooped in a cone or take a pint home.