The top 5 brunch restaurants on Ossington

Brunch restaurants on Ossington show a sunnier side of the street’s moody nighttime haunts. With upscale options for Argentine, Mediterranean, French and Asian takes on breakfast, a pounding head and an empty stomach will find the cure for what ails them along this street.

Here are my picks for where to eat brunch on Ossington.

Brunch is only available on Sunday here, but you’re going to want to make it out for grilled skirt steak, porchetta or empanadas with eggs, and piquillo pepper or nduja toast.

Sunday brunch takes on a French flair here, where you can order butter croissants, oysters, steak tartare and buttermilk pancakes to break your fast. Really wake yourself up with their “Double Double:” two shots of Bailey’s and two shots of espresso.

Bluegrass brunch was gone for a while from this subterranean tavern, but it’s back with a vengeance with classics like chicken and waffles, wildberry pancakes, brunch poutine and huevos rancheros.

This fun restaurant does $45 bottles of cava and techno, house and disco DJ sets during the day on Sundays to accompany their brunch menu of fried chicken bites, shakshuka, challah French toast and asparagus kale bennies.

Korean and Taiwanese influences inspire a brunch menu of kimchi and pork belly bennies, green tea waffles and bulgogi burgers here.