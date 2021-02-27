Eat & Drink
Fish Monger Toronto

The top 25 fishmongers in Toronto by neighbourhood

A reliable fishmonger is a good friend to have, and every Toronto seafood lover should be able to call on a local expert to answer questions and dish-out cooking advice. Whether searching for salmon or shellfish, there's a fish market nearby ready to share the daily catch.

Here are my picks for the top fishmongers in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Avenue and Lawrence

Avenue Seafood is a reliable source for good quality fish, oysters and other seafood. It's not the cheapest fish monger in town but the quality and prices are fair.

Bayview and Leaside

De La Mer boasts locations all over the city, but it's the original outpost on Bayview that spawned all the success. The fish market is passionate about seafood and prides itself on educating customers on sustainable fishing practices all while suggesting pairings and cooking tips.

Beaches

Sustainable seafood is the specialty at Beach Fish House. Here you can buy organic, fresh or frozen, wild or farmed, local or international... the options go on. Hungry already? Order sushi, seafood chowder and lobster rolls from the lunch counter.

Bloorcourt

Newport Fish & Seafood is a wholesales that also sells to the public. Here you'll find a range of products from Europe spanning fresh options like Spanish mackerel to frozen selections such as sea bream and sea bass.

Bloor West Village

Since 1999 Snapper's Fish Market has been a reputable source for fresh seafood in this neighbourhood. Friendly staff are happy to answer questions and educate consumers on the intricacies of wild caught, farmed, organic, and sustainable options.

Fishmonger Toronto

Plenty of selection to choose from at Newport Fish & Seafood. Photo by Victoria Frantsev.

Castlefield Design District

City Fish inhabits an unassuming strip mall on Dufferin but inside it smells like the sea. The shop carries live lobsters in tanks, whole fish on ice, and an assortment of seasonal harvests including molluscs, scallops and more.

Corso Italia

Tavora Foods has multiple locations in the GTA that carries a wide variety of flash frozen fish imported directly from Portugal. Head here for sardines, stickleback, saber fish and conger.

Danforth

Ocean's Treasures Fish Market has everything from Arctic char and tuna to salmon and a variety of shellfish.

Don Mills

Grocery store C&C Supermarket has plenty of fresh seafood on offer. Stock up on clams, mussels, salmon filets and much more. 

Etobicoke

Whether searching for king crab or salmon, Mike's Fish Market has got it. Beautiful fillets fill the display cases while live lobster and prepared foods like crab-stuffed sea bass are also available.

Fishmonger Toronto

Honest Weight is more than just a restaurant. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Junction

Honest Weight isn't just a fish counter but a seafood-centric restaurant too. In store daily you'll find a seasonal selection of whole fish and seafood plus hard-to-find options like Ontario farmed shrimp and limpits.

Junction Triangle

Osler Fish Warehouse is a seafood market that's open to the public. In the main room you'll find a vast inventory of fresh fish and frozen seafare along with select Portuguese groceries, while there's a whole other room devoted to salted cod and another that carries rare and unusual finds.

Kensington Market

If you're looking for fresh seafood in this neighbourhood head over to Coral Sea Fish Market on Baldwin. They carry a wide selection of items including salmon steaks, oysters and shrimp. 

Leslieville

Hooked operates multiple locations in Toronto that deal exclusively in products obtained from sustainable harvests and traditional fishing practices. In addition to expertly scaled and filleted fish, there's also a variety of prepared foods available for purchase.

North York

Taro's Fish on Sheppard offers fresh seafood from around the world and has a sashimi station where they prep your fish to take home.

Fishmonger Toronto

Find tanks filled with fresh seafood at Nations Experience. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Rosedale

Pisces is a boutique fish market specializing in ultra-fresh seafood. They'll even cook, crack and split fresh lobsters for takeout and also provide a range of prepared foods.

Scarborough

Diana's Seafood Delight is the wholesale supplier to many Toronto restaurants and also open to the public. The retail shop carries an impressive assortment of fresh fish and shellfish, as well as oysters and some more exotic catches including abalone and sea urchin roe.

St. Clair West

Lox + Schmear is Toronto's ultimate destination for lox. They cold smoke their own salmon in house and makes the perfect top for their bagel sandwiches. 

St. Lawrence Market

Seafront Fish Market stands out from competing fish mongers in the market thanks to display cases packed with an abundance of salt and fresh water fish. Seafood-wise you'll find live lobsters and molluscs along with scallops, octopus and squid.

Stockyards District

Nations Experience is a supermarket and global food emporium. Inside you'll find a mini fish market which is lined with tanks on all sides containing live fish, crab and lobster as well as other shellfish and pre-butchered filets.

Fishmonger Toronto

Eataly keeps their seafood selection plentiful. Photo by Hectoe Vasquez.

West Queen West

Sushi and sashimi grade fish are in stock at Sanko. In addition to fish, the Japanese trading company carries all the accessories, from bamboo mats to wasabi, for making sushi at home.

Yonge & Bloor

Eataly is a 50,000-square-foot Italian food emporium in the Manulife Centre at Bloor and Bay. Beyond pizza and pasta be sure to visit their seafood counter La Pescheria for a whole slew of fresh fish. 

Yonge & Eglinton

Yonge Seafood Gourmet is owned and operated by a fisherman's son with a discerning taste for seafood. The shop specializes in fresh wild caught, organic seafood for sale as well as caters custom seafood platters for entertaining.

Yonge & Lawrence

Family owned and operated since 1953, Kristapsons prides itself on producing some of the best cold smoked salmon in the city. Buy in packages from 100 grams to savour on weekend bagels or impress guests with a kilo's worth beautifully presented on platters or blinis.

Yorkville

Whole Foods has multiple locations in Toronto, selling their upscale eco-minded prepared foods, produce and baked goods. They also sell fresh seafood so you can complete your next meal. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Diana's Seafood. With files from Liora Ipsum and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

