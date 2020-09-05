Eat & Drink
kensington market toronto

15 cheap eats in Kensington Market you need to try

Kensington Market in Toronto is full of delicious treasures. Whether you're craving a mid afternoon snack or a full meal, there's a spot for pretty much all your cravings.

Here's some of the tastiest cheap eats in Kensington Market.

Best Istanbul

This corner location in Kensington is their second — their first is located near Keele and Wilson. Just like their first location they're serving up some of the tastiest pide and doner in the city. 

Emporium Latino

Those in the know head to the back of this Latin American grocery store on weekends to find ladies making cheap and tasty El Salvadorian street food. A freshly made pupusa filled with pork, cheese and refried beans will set you back a mere $3.

Rasta Pasta

Locals know to come here for their fill of homemade jerk chicken. All jerk is served alongside rice, beans and coleslaw for a complete meal.

Kensington Market Cheap Eats

Tacos in Toronto don't get much better than Seven Lives. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Seven Lives

You can find the best tacos in Toronto on Kensington Avenue. While prices have gone up over the years, the taqueria is still as busy as ever cooking up fish and seafood tacos done SoCal or Tijuana-style. Get the Pulpo or the Gobernador.

The Dirty Bird

Order up The ODB and you'll get boneless dark meat piled on top of a maple buttered waffle and dressed in a sweet and tangy sauce.

Abu Hummus

This takeout restaurant celebrates the creamy, chickpea spread from the Middle East. It's all about its hummus bowls galore. There are around eight bowls on the menu, each topped with different ingredients.

Pico de Gallo

Find the Mexican food stall at 214 Augusta serving up tortas, quesadillas and delectable ceviches with fish, scallops, and their signature pico de gallo.

Taqueria Gus

Discover this Mexican joint in the heart of Kensington Market. On the menu you'll find $5 tacos, $6 quesadillas and $10 tortas. Talk about a steal. 

Kensington Market Cheap Eats

Burgers anything but basic at Ozzy's Burgers. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Ozzy's Burgers

The burger joint on Nassau is one of the best Halal restaurants in the city. That's all thanks to their juicy over-the-top burgers that will certainly need to be accompanied by napkins while eating. 

La Chilaca

The small taqueria in the 214 Augusta food court is a can't a miss. They stuff their tacos and burritos with tasty shrimp, fish, carnitas, beef and chorizo.

Kensington Market Cheap Eats

Smoked salmon and potato chips are just some of the breakfast sandwich toppings available at Egg Bae. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Egg Bae

If you're a lover of breakfast sandwiches and crispy hash browns, a visit to this colourful restaurant is in order. All sandwiches are around $10 and make for an epic start to the day.

Otto's Berlin Doner

This German-style sandwich shop brings a taste of Berlin to Toronto. Doners come with chicken, veal, lamb, fried halloumi or gems. They're all topped with a yogurt sauce and a harissa-like hot sauce and veggies.

Eat Nabati

The restaurant on Baldwin is an affordable, vegan, Middle Eastern restaurant serving hulking falafel and boxes to go. 

Fruta Libre

You can find this Mexican street food stand in front of Perola Supermarket. Whether you're looking for something sweet and spicy like their mango on a stick or something outrageous like their dorilocos, this place has you covered.

Jumbo Empanadas

Some of the best empanadas in the city can be found at this joint on Augusta. They've been a staple for over 25 years and will leave you stuffed. Don't forget to get their house-made hot sauce.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Best Istanbul

