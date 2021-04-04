The top 5 Mexican sandwiches in Toronto

Mexican sandwiches, or tortas as they are traditionally called, can be found on the menus of some of Toronto's best Mexican restaurants. These layered morsels of deliciousness are served on crusty bread and filled to the nines with meat and vegetables.

Here are my picks for the top places to chow down on Mexican sandwiches in Toronto.

The restaurant on Wilson in North York has about ten different sandwich options on the menu including the Spicy Mexicano feautring tender grilled steak, grilled onions, tomato, fresh guacamole and salsa. The sandwich is made on homemade bread.

Tortas are a house speciality at this St. Clair West spot. Telera buns are filled with tomato, onion, beans, avocado, mayo and cheese with your choice of meat like shredded chipotle pork or fried steak.

St. Clair West is also home to this Mexican restaurant and bakery that specializes in tacos, tortas and tamales. On the menu you'll find about seven variations of tortas all served on homemade bread with avocado and cheese.

You'll find this humble but super traditional Mexican street food spot near Broadview and Danforth. Tortas are available in your choice of breaded chicken, sausage and egg, al pastor or carnitas. Each is made with beans, guacamole, mayo, tomatoes, onions, and cheese.

The tostone-wiches are the most unusual creations served at this St. Clair West spot. A range of sandwiches can be made as tortas with bread, or in this way with smashed plantains as the "bread."