10 vegan donuts in Toronto that might be better than the real thing

Vegan donuts in Toronto will help quash your sugar cravings without the help of dairy, eggs or milk. Whether you're in the mood for a classic chocolate dip or want something a little more extravagant, these spots have got you covered.

You'll find the display case at this Bloorcourt spot stacked with more than just your standard cinnamon sugar. They're also known to bake wild blueberry, birthday cake, rose pistachio and campfire s'mores donuts.

Found on Dundas West, this healthy bakery is certified allergen-free, vegan and gluten-free. Make sure to grab an order of their no-bake donuts next time you visit.

This Beaches bakery is a well loved by vegans and non-vegans alike for its array of baked goods. The menu is not set in stone, so you can't always count on seeing a novel donut variety. Many are gluten- and soy-free, which is good news for wheat-less eaters.

Not only is this Parkdale and Little India bakeshop one of the city's favourite spots for donuts in general but they also offer a range of vegan donuts. Find rotating flavours like Mexican hot chocolate and cinnamon sugar.

The 100% vegan and gluten-free bakery boasts locations in the Junction and Kensington Market. They keep their stores stocked with tons of baked goodies and it's on Saturday when the donuts come out to play. Each week brings a new flavour.

It's all about over-the-top vegan donuts at this bakery in Bloorcourt. Find donuts available in flavours like tiramisu, Ferrero Rocher and blueberry cheesecake.

This Junction spot is a 100% all natural, grainless, paleo-inspired bakeshop that specializes in low-carb, dairy-free and gluten-free treats, including mini donuts. Oreo, vanilla sprinkle and cinnamon are just a few of the flavours you can get.

This joint in Leslieville serves a completely customizable allergy-friendly menu with lots of vegan and gluten-free options. Among their offerings you'll find a range of donuts in flavours like maple glazed and vanilla funfetti.

Every Thursday this plant-based Japanese cafe in Little Italy serves up donuts. Flavours are often changing so expect to try something new with each visit.

Mango ginger and chocolate peanut butter crunch are just some of the vegan donuts available at this Kensington Market storefront.