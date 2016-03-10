10 restaurants for a cheap date in Toronto

Restaurants for a cheap date in Toronto have to be inexpensive – obviously. But let’s not sacrifice ambiance for affordability. Bolster your date night game by going somewhere that has just the right vibes while making sure your date and your wallet are satisfied.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for a cheap date in Toronto.

If you want to impress a pizza lover without going all in, keep it casual at this Rosedale spot. Slices here are all under $6 but far surpass the quality of other cheaper pizza joints. Grab a Versus lager for you both and you'll still be spending less than $15 each.

Everything on the menu at this Bloorcourt restaurant is light and refined. Pork belly and prawn rice crepes are $8, the cheapest you'll go, and the fried chicken with caramel fish sauce are the most expensive at $12. Not bad if you want a memorable meal while on a budget.

Head to Danforth East and grab an Ethiopian meal for two. Super filling combos of meat, injera and veggies for couples are $28, with even cheaper platters to share between vegetarians. Impress (or disgust) your date by eating with your hands as sensually as possible.

Italian food and a small wallet rarely equate to anything truly tasty, but this Bloordale restaurant might be the exception. Appetizers like stuffed peppers are $3, eggplant sandwiches are $10, and homemade gnocchi plates are $12. Share a big slice of tiramisu afterwards for $7.

This Cabbagetown izakaya has an array of affordable dishes like yakitori, seafood pancakes, and shitake mushrooms for under $10. Your bill might add up if you're hungry, but if you're just looking some finger food to share, this izakaya is a perfect date.

Is your date vegan? Take them to this Little Italy spot, where everything on the menu is under $14. The environment here is super laid back, plus they have desserts perfect for sharing, like a deep-fried banana split for $7, best enjoyed while staring deep into your date's soul.

This spot on Queen West is run by the same people who brought you El Furniture Warehouse, so you know everything is cheap. Menu items here are sizeable and cap off at only $4.95. Affordable beer coupled with loud music will turn your date into a dance party if you let it.

Everything at this Little Italy restaurant is $15 and under. Chips and dips are only $5, and they have a late night menu on Friday and Saturdays between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. with more cheap dishes. Drop by this place on Wednesdays for whiskey deals and Tuesdays for the tacos.

The Leslieville location of this Cuban-style joint has fun finger foods like yucca fries: good for sharing and all under $5. Famous for their sandwiches, you won't spend more than $11 on one of these fluffy creations. Vibes here are simultaneously hip and quaint.

You'll find Michelin-quality ramen (really) at this Yonge and Sheppard restaurant. The two of you will have to walk through Saryo to get to Konjiki, which in a weird way makes it feel exclusive. Signature clam broth ramen is $14, which is more than fair for award-winning noodles.