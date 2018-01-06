The top 5 vegan mac and cheese in Toronto

Vegan mac and cheese in Toronto will help dairy-free city-dwellers from caving into their cheddar cravings. If you ask any vegan what's the hardest food they've had to give up, the answer is usually cheese. Well, fear not Toronto vegans, you can still dig into some gooey goodness at these restaurants.

Here are my picks for the top vegan mac and cheese offerings in Toronto.

If you're hankering for a truffle mushroom mac without the dairy, then look no further then this plant-based restaurant on Queen West. It's dressed with a bright yellow cheese sauce made from veggies and nuts and topped with mushrooms and rich truffle oil.

Located in Yorkville, here's another plant-based restaurant putting a unique spin on all of your favourite comfort foods. Opt for their Truffle Macaroni which includes celeriac, truffle, and almond parmesan.

Found on Ossington, this shack of ooey mac and cheese goodness has taken the locally made favourite NONA vegan sauce and paired it with classic elbow macaroni to create an unbelievably realistic mac n' cheese.

This diner in Toronto's Vegandale 'hood cooks up a gluten-free White Widow Mac and Cheese. The dish tosses brown rice elbow pasta in a creamy play on a Mornay made with deodorized coconut oil. It’s topped with bread crumbs, and served with a daily soup or side salad.

If you're on the hunt for meatless, dairy-free comfort food, this is the spot. Now boasting locations in Bloorcourt and Little Italy this restaurant serves up a pretty standard rendition of the dish, involving noodles coated with a faux cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs.