The top 10 tourtiere in Toronto

Tourtiere is an iconic Canadian food originating in Quebec and traditionally consumed around the winter holidays. In Toronto you'll find these savoury meat pies available all year round at a collection of restaurants, bakeries and butchers.

Here are my picks for the top tourtiere in Toronto.

This Scarborough bakeshop initially only offered tourtiere at Christmas time, but the savoury pies proved so popular that they've become a staple year round. The crust incorporates a combination of butter and lard, while the filling is a well-seasoned minced pork bursting with flavours of nutmeg, thyme, cloves, celery seed, garlic and onions.

This butcher in Kensington Market and Little India makes its tourtiere from scratch starting with a butter and lard crust that's then filled with ground pork and a blend of warm spices. It's sold frozen and ready to bake.

The French bakery with multiple Toronto locations is known for making some of Toronto's best baguette and quiche. Besides that they also make a delectable tourtiere that cannot be missed. Be sure to call ahead to secure one.

This East York bakery is popular for its savoury meat pies and this most certainly goes beyond their chicken and beef pot pies. The one that should not be missed is their classic tourtiere with cranberry sauce.

Enjoy a personal-size savoury pork pie from this public house in Cabbagetown. Tomato jalapeno chutney is supplied as a condiment while the hearty entree includes sides of mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Mabel's Bakery boasts locations throughout the city and on their offerigns of prepared foods and ready meals you'll discover their take on a Quebec classic with organic pork and organic wheat crust.

Get your fill of fresh baked goods at this patisserie in Leslieville and Rosedale. Among their prepared specialities discover their beef tourtiere which contains grass fed Ontario beef, potatoes, onions, garlic, and spices. Purchase frozen and serve at home.

Find four different varieties of tourtiere available at this patisserie with multiple Toronto locations. There's the classic Quebec tourtiere with freshly ground pork, onions, garlic and potatoes and chicken tourtiere with chicken chunks cooked in whit wine, carrots, peas and celery.

The bakery has taken over the abandoned Bike Joint and reopened as a takeout counter for goodies like tourtieres. The major difference with their tourtiere is that they use chicken instead of beef or pork for lightness.

The shop dedicated entirely to pies has outposts in Kensington Market and Danforth East. You can order up tourtiere in both family sized and individual sized versions so no matter the occassion you can indulge. It features a mixture of pork, onions, celery and spices.