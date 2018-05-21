Eat & Drink
free birthday toronto

Toronto restaurants that give free stuff on your birthday

Birthdays are events best celebrated with friends, family and by getting free food from restaurants: it's just a perk of turning one year older. Flash your I.D. at any of these businesses and get a lil' something fun in return. 

Here's a roundup of Toronto restaurants that give free stuff on your birthday. 

The Cheesecake Factory

The first location of this renowned restaurant, now in Yorkdale Shopping Centre, offers a complimentary sundae on your birthday with a “scoopette” of vanilla ice cream and fudge. It's even topped off with whipped cream, confetti pieces and a candle to make it extra celebratory. 

J’Adore Hot Pot

Bring three tag-alongs to this beautiful Markham restaurant off Highway 7 and get your single AYCE meal on the house. Plus you'll get 15 percent off every meal during your entire birthday month; just show them some valid ID. 

Rendez-Vous

Book your birthday party at this Ethiopian mainstay by Greenwood Station and the owner, Banchi, will throw in a free bottle of bubbly for you and your friends to drink with your platters of injera and kitfo. 

Wish

This comfy restaurant by Yonge and Bloor wants to comp your meal, as long as you bring six guests or more. That includes one app, an entree and one dessert for brunch, lunch or dinner. 

Benihana

Head over to the Fairmont Royal Hotel to this teppanyaki restaurant, where you can get $30 off your meal during your birthday month. Just make sure to register for their Chef's Table online in advance and wait for your certificate in the mail. 

Copacabana

Ideal for the meat lovers, either locations of this Brazilian barbecue on Eglinton or Adelaide will offer you a free AYCE rodizo-style dinner on your birthday. Just show your ID and arrive in a group of four or more. 

W Burger Bar

Sign up to join W's E-Club and you'll get a free burger on the spot (regardless of it's your birthday). You'll also receive a $18 birthday coupon on top of that, so it's a double whammy of free stuff at this Yonge and College spot. 

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

This upscale steakhouse in the Hilton Hotel will give you a free dessert (maybe their chocolate duo or the cheesecake) decked out in candles and perhaps a birthday song as well. 

The Works

You'll get a whole birthday burger for free at this burger chain. Just sign up for their Burgers With Benefits Club online and wait for the coupon to arrive before gorging on your juicy gourmet patty. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Cheescake Factory

