The top 10 restaurants for large groups in Toronto

Looking for a restaurant in Toronto for a large groups? Avoid places with copious amounts of two-seater tables and instead head to these spots that have ample seating, meals perfect for sharing and just an all around good time.

For a good time, this German inspired beer hall in Union Station and on King West never disappoints. It has long communal tables perfect for large groups to stake their claim. You'll find a good selection of beer on tap and a menu filled with artisanal sausages.

The Annex location of this Japanese favourite is a blast from the moment you enter until the second you step back onto the street. It’s a great group atmosphere with long tables and plates meant for sharing.

A favourite Parkdale joint, well loved for its kitschy interior and hearty Eastern European offerings, Tennessee Tavern is perfect for a casual group outing. Dig into offerings of big pretzels, smoked fish plates, sausages and pierogis. Wash it all down with some beer.

If you and your group of friends are all fans of seafood a visit to this Scarborough institution is in order. The massive restaurant hosts large tables and boasts a menu of seafood platters of lobsters, king crab and much more.

This plant-based restaurant in Yorkville impresses with its airy ambiance and divine food. The restaurant has tons of seating and a menu that even carnivores will enjoy.

This sprawling restaurant in Scarborough is less where to go for home-style feasts and more of a destination for long, elegantly presented dinners that will leave you full to bursting with exotic Turkish dishes from various regions of the country.

This is where to go near Queen and Church for sophisticated but casual dining in a chic retro modern environment. The huge restaurant boasts giant booths, tables for large groups and a menu of snacks and platters that are great for sharing.

One of Toronto's favourite Greek spots make for the perfect spot impress all of your buddies. Fill up on classics like saganaki set aflame tableside, and sizzling platters. The dips shouldn't be missed either.

Make your way to this West Queen West spot with your group to chow down on huge BBQ-style platters of schnitzel or ham with piles of pickles, veggies and sauerkraut. There's lots of big tables including a huge communal one in the centre of the restaurant.

Here's another outpost of Italian restaurant Pizzeria Defina, serving the same handmade wood fired pizzas. This spacious location can be found in the Junction Triangle. Not as large as some of the other spots on this list, try giving them a call ahead to see what the seating situation is like.