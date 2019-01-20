Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurant toronto large group

The top 10 restaurants for large groups in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Looking for a restaurant in Toronto for a large groups? Avoid places with copious amounts of two-seater tables and instead head to these spots that have ample seating, meals perfect for sharing and just an all around good time.

Here's a selection of restaurants good for large groups in Toronto.

Wvrst

For a good time, this German inspired beer hall in Union Station and on King West never disappoints. It has long communal tables perfect for large groups to stake their claim. You'll find a good selection of beer on tap and a menu filled with artisanal sausages.

Kinka Izakaya

The Annex location of this Japanese favourite is a blast from the moment you enter until the second you step back onto the street. It’s a great group atmosphere with long tables and plates meant for sharing.

Tennesse Tavern

A favourite Parkdale joint, well loved for its kitschy interior and hearty Eastern European offerings, Tennessee Tavern is perfect for a casual group outing. Dig into offerings of big pretzels, smoked fish plates, sausages and pierogis. Wash it all down with some beer.

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse

If you and your group of friends are all fans of seafood a visit to this Scarborough institution is in order. The massive restaurant hosts large tables and boasts a menu of seafood platters of lobsters, king crab and much more.

Planta

This plant-based restaurant in Yorkville impresses with its airy ambiance and divine food. The restaurant has tons of seating and a menu that even carnivores will enjoy.

Barans

This sprawling restaurant in Scarborough is less where to go for home-style feasts and more of a destination for long, elegantly presented dinners that will leave you full to bursting with exotic Turkish dishes from various regions of the country.

The Carbon Bar

This is where to go near Queen and Church for sophisticated but casual dining in a chic retro modern environment. The huge restaurant boasts giant booths, tables for large groups and a menu of snacks and platters that are great for sharing.

Mezes

One of Toronto's favourite Greek spots make for the perfect spot impress all of your buddies. Fill up on classics like saganaki set aflame tableside, and sizzling platters. The dips shouldn't be missed either.

Otto's Bierhalle

Make your way to this West Queen West spot with your group to chow down on huge BBQ-style platters of schnitzel or ham with piles of pickles, veggies and sauerkraut. There's lots of big tables including a huge communal one in the centre of the restaurant.

Defina Woodfired

Here's another outpost of Italian restaurant Pizzeria Defina, serving the same handmade wood fired pizzas. This spacious location can be found in the Junction Triangle. Not as large as some of the other spots on this list, try giving them a call ahead to see what the seating situation is like.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Barans

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 restaurants for large groups in Toronto

The top 10 cheap eats on St. Clair West

10 bars in Toronto close to a subway for when it's too cold to walk outside

The top wing night deals in Toronto by day of the week

One of Toronto's favourite new restaurants in turmoil after chefs quit

10 restaurants in Toronto for a special occasion date night

Popular Toronto bakery responds to scathing online reviews

Toronto Food Events: Big Game Buffet, Free Bubble Tea, Chefs for Change, Grape Juice