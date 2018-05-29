The top 10 patios in the Financial District

Patios in the Financial District are where the Bay crowds go to schmooze in the sun. In one of the most frequented areas in the city, these patios fill up quick, but you won’t get the same vistas of Toronto’s towering bank buildings elsewhere.

Here are my picks for the top patios in the Financial District.

Walk to the back of this uniquely designed Bay Street pub, past the shuffleboard, to emerge out on to a patio completely covered in lush greenery. Open until 2 a.m. some days, it has a great view of the old TSX building.

The food hub on Richmond has a massive courtyard patio decked out with hanging lights, that’s pretty secluded considering it’s right off the main street. It may just be a fancy food court, but it’s gets pretty bumping here in the evenings.

The rooftop patio at this restaurant on Temperance seats 75 and gives an incredible view of the Financial District for happy hour. It’s located just above its seafood counterpart on the first floor, in the same heritage building as Dineen.

With spacious patios on the rooftop and ground levels, plus over 50 beers on tap, there’s not much more you could want from this fancy pub. Both patios are equipped with umbrellas for those glaringly hot days and heaters for when it’s a little chilly out.

One of the first spots to really make patios ‘the thing’ on King, the chain’s original location in Toronto has cabanas for 10-person parties. Fancy barriers separate the outdoor space from the street, giving it an airy and secluded feel.

The suits come out to play at this patio lining Wellington Street. It’s open until midnight everyday of the week, meaning you can grab a drink and their Bymark Burger ($36.95) for a start (or end) to any night out.

For a patio sitting at the base of the Scotia Bank Plaza, it’s surprisingly sparse on this 3,500-square-foot patio. Still, with a notable cocktail selection it’s a main Financial District attraction and a popular place to see and be seen.

This third-floor rooftop getaway has become the epitome of hip Financial District patios. Open until at least 1 a.m. daily, The Deck — as it’s called — has a retractable warming roof that lets you use the space all year-round.

Featuring a retractable roof, this little sidewalk patio is accessible through doors which open completely for full access of the outdoor space. Red high chairs are the main accent and if you sit close you might be able to catch a glimpse of the game from their plethora of TVs.

This quaint patio sits on the raised corner of York and Adelaide, offering a nice view of the intersection. Strewn with leafy plants, there’s a small corner of the patio open early at 7:30 a.m. before the whole thing opens up after 11:30 a.m. for lunch.