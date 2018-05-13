The top 5 juice cleanse options in Toronto

The top juice cleanses in Toronto will detox your body and make you feel brand new. It's not an easy process (depending on the type, you'll probably only be consuming juices for several days), so it's important to talk to your doctor before hitting up any of these juice bars longterm.

Here are my picks for the top juice cleanse options in Toronto.

There are five locations to get your one-on-one consultation with a holistic nutritionist at Village. They have three different types of cold-press cleanses: Prepare, Reset, and Eliminate. The last one is a purely liquid diet that helps get rid of built up toxins in your body.

You'll be drinking six 500-millilitre bottles of juice a day during the cleanse from this Yorkville juicery. You can choose how long you want to go for: one, three, or five days, the most common duration, supplemented by a medley of fruit and veggie juices to sustain you.

You get 12 juices a day from this popular Toronto brand with locations throughout the city. Choose from three packages, like the Standard, Green Cleanse or the Gentle Cleanse (the boyfriend cleanse) which is good for first-timers. Do them for one to three days.

Aside from vegan meals, this Bayview and Eglinton juicery offers one advanced cleanse package and another for beginners. Both six-drink programs are essentially the same give or take a few of the 500 millilitre juice options.

There's two options of cleanses from this juicery in Bayview Village. The Weekend Warrior is perfect for beginners. It has four juices, two tonics, one milk and a couple of booster shots. The Deep Dive is a little more intense, the website says it works "overtime."