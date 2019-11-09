The top 15 early morning brunch restaurants in Toronto

Early morning brunch in Toronto might be an oxymoron (or more plainly, it might just be breakfast), but it's not exactly nonexistent. Some of Toronto's best brunch restaurants open their doors in the wee hours so you can get your fix before the rush.

Here are my picks for restaurants to get your brunch on first thing in the morning in Toronto.

The adorable restaurant near Bayview and Leaside has an 8 a.m. start time seven days a week. That means you can start your day in the best way possible: lemon ricotta pancakes.

Skip the lineup at this French bakery cafe in Riverside by taking advantage of their 8 a.m start time. Here, the early birds get first pick from the selection of fresh baked goods on display, or can opt for sandwiches on ultra-fresh baguettes, tarts and quiches.

This fire-engine-red diner opens at 8:30 a.m. on weekends and 7:30 a.m. during the week. Go here for classic Irish breakfasts, frittatas and tall stacks of pancakes.

While breakfast is available weekdays from 8 a.m., it's the weekend brunch commencing at 8:30 a.m. that could be reason enough to drag yourself out of bed. Enjoy all the brunch staples done right.

If you're hankering for eggs benny right when you wake up, look no further than this Danforth East establishment that opens daily at 7 a.m.

Brunch is the forte of this popular East Chinatown destination and is available from 8 a.m. onward, making it a magnet for early risers. Breakfast poutines and cheddar and spinach waffles are just two items on the delectable menu.

This Dundas West spot is one of Toronto’s oldest and most venerated 24-hour diners. That means you can have all your favourite brunch offerings at anytime of the day, including in the wee hours.

This Victoria St. institution near Yonge-Dundas Square does brunch on weekends starting at 8 a.m. The menu offers all the typical breakfast foods like fluffy pancakes and eggs bennies.

While the swanky diner may not operate 24 hours a day anymore, they still open before the sun rises at 6 a.m. Here you can dig into elevated brunch classics like waffle eggs benny and boozy morning cocktails.

Beat the line at this popular St. Clair West brunch spot by arriving when they open at 8 a.m. Biscuits and gravy, baked oatmeal and next level pancakes are just a few of the tasty menu items you can sink your teeth into.

The Dundas West location of this popular vegan bakery opens daily at 8 a.m., and unlike the original in Harbord Village, they’re serving brunch. Stuff your face with items like vegan chocolate banana crepes and fluffy flapjacks.

Head over to this restaurant near Bayview and Leaside as early as 8 a.m. and be delighted with a menu of shakshuka, fried chicken eggs Benedict and epic pancakes.

Located on King East, this French restaurant runs its weekend brunch starting at 9 a.m. with offerings of some of the best waffles and eggs benny in the city.

The Junction restaurant is open every day except Wednesday, starting bright and early at 8 a.m. Elevated brunch classics are what they do best.

Here's another spot open everyday except Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m. Unlike other brunch restaurants, this Little India spot has an Egyptian twist on morning staples.