Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch toronto

The top 10 boozy brunch restaurants in Toronto

Boozy brunch restaurants in Toronto are the best way to celebrate the weekend. Before you dive back into the work week, dig into brunch specials, fun cocktails, and if you can afford the time or money, all-you-can-drink options. 

Here are my picks for the top boozy brunch restaurants in Toronto. 

Green Wood

This Leslieville spot has a big selection of alcoholic drinks, most notably their unique cocktails. Mimosasa come with cava mixed with grapefruit juice or OJ, and the Greens is a gin mixed with kale juice and syrup for a kick of veggies with your liquor.

East Thirty Six

Weekly Sunday brunch at this King East restaurant runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers mimosas and Caesars for $5 a glass. If you're in need of some caffeine with a little hush hush alcohol, grab a cup with Bailey's for $6. 

Lakeview

A 24-hour favourite, this Dundas West diner has daily drink specials to go with your all day breakfasts. Pints are $4, mimosas are only $3 and Caesars will set you back $4, making it the perfect spot for both the night before and the morning after. 

Cafe Cancan

With a beautiful interior that will make you feel like a refined French bruncher, this bistro in Harbord Village celebrates brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a Bubbly Brunch ($36) that includes a glass of mimosa with a full meal; the Le Grande ($149) option comes with champagne. 

Emma’s Country Kitchen

Wash down a big plate of buttermilk biscuits and gravy with this St. Clair West spot's signature $10 Caesars and mimosas with prosecco. They've also got a morning version of the moscow mule that will definitely get your day started right. 

The Federal

This Dundas West favourite does brunch daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but only serves its cocktails starting at 11 a.m when local laws allow. They have a big selection, plus cider options and craft beer on tap. 

Hole in the Wall

A favourite in the Junction for date night and basically every other time of the day, weekend brunch is best celebrated here with their big selection of local craft beers that go perfectly with their full English breakfasts of eggs, pork belly and fried beans. 

Tennessee Tavern

This Parkdale joint has a great outdoor patio and a special brunch beverage menu on weekends that includes a bucket of OJ mimosa ($44.95). If you don't feel like escalating your brunch to unnecessary inebriation levels, opt for a single mimosa for $9.85.

White Lily Diner

Make yourself a mimosa at this airy Riverside diner with a little bottle of Henkell Trocken which you can mix with a tiny glass of orange juice for $15. Their Breakfast Beer – a mix of Beau's IPA and fresh grapefruit juice – makes an obviously suitable accompaniment to their all day breakfast.

Northern Maverick

This spacious brewery and restaurant on King West has handcrafted lager tulip and mimosa weekend specials for $5, or if you want to go fancy, they also have bottles of Cave Spring and Veuve Cliquot champagne from $70 to $160 a pop. 

