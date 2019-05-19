Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
highest patios toronto

The 10 highest patios in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The highest patios in Toronto offer drinks and dining, offset with a swift breeze and a bird's eye view of the city's skyline. This city has no shortage of high places—unsurprising, since we're a city of serious skyscrapers.

Here are the highest patios you can visit in Toronto.

Thompson Hotel

Up on the sixteenth floor of this King West hotel, geared primarily toward movers, shakers, and their assorted hangers-on, is a swanky rooftop deck. Visitors can enjoy a 360-degree view of the city skyline while sipping on cocktails well into the evening.

The Chase

Located on the fifth floor of the Dineen Building on Temperance St., this upscale spot for modern American dining offers a 75-seat rooftop terrace with expansive views of the Financial District to the south.

Highest Toronto Patios

The Fifth Grill has an intimate patio great for a date. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Fifth Grill

Good things come in fives at the Fifth entertainment complex, where the Fifth Grill resides on the fifth floor. The views aren't as sweeping, but the covered wooden deck provides a cozy, tucked-above-the-fray atmosphere, which makes for a romantic date spot.

Beverley Hotel

The Queen West hotel's fifth-floor patio is chic, yet approachable, kind of like the boutique hotel itself. You'll find sleek seating, a menu of casual munchies courtesy of Carlotta Bar, and a wide-open view.

Highest Patios Toronto

The Porch can be found in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment Distict. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Porch

Perched atop the massive Rock 'n' Horse Saloon, this patio offers great panoramic views of downtown. Walk up the five flights of stairs and get your drink on.

Hotel X

Make you way to the Falcon SkyBar, a three-level bar where real falcons can be seen swooping in front of the skyline, to find The Peak patio. It's located on the twenty-ninth floor and boasts magical views of the Toronto skyline.

Highest Patios Toronto

Rooftop patios don't get much nicer than Lavelle. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lavelle

This mammoth 16,000 square foot rooftop pool and patio bar is perched on top of a King West condo. It's got everything you could ask for and more: three pools, cabanas and a full restaurant.

Louix Louis

This swanky restaurant can be found on the thirty-first floor of the St. Regis hotel in the Financial District. The patio terrace attached overlooks the downtown core and Lake Ontario.

Highest Patios Toronto

Take in the breakthaking view on the Kost patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Kost

Sitting forty-four floors above the city is where you'll find this popular hotel restaurant. The rooftop patio attached boasts reclining pool chairs surrounding an infinity pool, along with a jaw-dropping views of the CN Tower.

The One Eighty

If you want a good view of the skyline, the patio at here has got it. Located on the fifty-first floor of the Manulife Centre, you'll be taking in all the city has to offer while you sip bellinis.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Thompson Hotel. With files from Natalia Manzocco and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 French onion soup in Toronto

The 10 highest patios in Toronto

13 restaurants in Toronto that make you feel like you're in Europe

Phoneless snack bar closing in Toronto after just over a year

Toronto now has a burger inspired by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Toronto student took his grad photos with a Jamaican patty

Toronto's most historic hotel is opening two new restaurants

There was just a stabbing outside Toronto's most infamous McDonald's