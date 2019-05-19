The 10 highest patios in Toronto

The highest patios in Toronto offer drinks and dining, offset with a swift breeze and a bird's eye view of the city's skyline. This city has no shortage of high places—unsurprising, since we're a city of serious skyscrapers.

Here are the highest patios you can visit in Toronto.

Up on the sixteenth floor of this King West hotel, geared primarily toward movers, shakers, and their assorted hangers-on, is a swanky rooftop deck. Visitors can enjoy a 360-degree view of the city skyline while sipping on cocktails well into the evening.

Located on the fifth floor of the Dineen Building on Temperance St., this upscale spot for modern American dining offers a 75-seat rooftop terrace with expansive views of the Financial District to the south.

Good things come in fives at the Fifth entertainment complex, where the Fifth Grill resides on the fifth floor. The views aren't as sweeping, but the covered wooden deck provides a cozy, tucked-above-the-fray atmosphere, which makes for a romantic date spot.

The Queen West hotel's fifth-floor patio is chic, yet approachable, kind of like the boutique hotel itself. You'll find sleek seating, a menu of casual munchies courtesy of Carlotta Bar, and a wide-open view.

Perched atop the massive Rock 'n' Horse Saloon, this patio offers great panoramic views of downtown. Walk up the five flights of stairs and get your drink on.

Make you way to the Falcon SkyBar, a three-level bar where real falcons can be seen swooping in front of the skyline, to find The Peak patio. It's located on the twenty-ninth floor and boasts magical views of the Toronto skyline.

This mammoth 16,000 square foot rooftop pool and patio bar is perched on top of a King West condo. It's got everything you could ask for and more: three pools, cabanas and a full restaurant.

This swanky restaurant can be found on the thirty-first floor of the St. Regis hotel in the Financial District. The patio terrace attached overlooks the downtown core and Lake Ontario.

Sitting forty-four floors above the city is where you'll find this popular hotel restaurant. The rooftop patio attached boasts reclining pool chairs surrounding an infinity pool, along with a jaw-dropping views of the CN Tower.

If you want a good view of the skyline, the patio at here has got it. Located on the fifty-first floor of the Manulife Centre, you'll be taking in all the city has to offer while you sip bellinis.