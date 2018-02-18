The top 10 coffee shops that serve booze in Toronto

The top coffee shops that serve booze in Toronto know how to cash in on our two favourite stimulants. Whether it’s caffeine during the day and alcohol at night (or vice versa), these licensed cafes have both your vices covered.

Here are my picks for the top coffee shops that serve booze in Toronto.

As the flagship location of the Boxcar brand, this cafe’s Temperance location serves the widest array of cocktails, whiskey, beer, and wine alongside their selection of coffee roasts. They’re closed on weekends but open until 2 a.m. on Fridays.

No laptops are allowed here after 8 p.m., so get some work done early before stashing the computer and getting your drink on at this Kensington Market cafe. They serve cappuccinos starting at 9 a.m.; from 11 a.m. onwards, they also have wine, beer and cocktails.

Not only does this Beaches cafe serve up coffee, it also has a full kitchen that offers dishes like buttermilk fried artichokes, plus fun versions of regular mixed drinks like cucumber puree gin and tonics.

Espresso and whiskey aren’t a common pairing, but this cafe in the Church Wellesley Village could care less about outdated views on coupling anyway. They offer both coffee and liquor until 2 a.m. every day of the week.

Start off your morning with a beautifully designed latte and then get your evening going with a special cocktail made by the resident mixologist at this Yonge and Dundas cafe.

Free WiFi and an incredible selection of coffee beans makes this Bloorcourt cafe an amazing place to study, with a menu of beer and whiskey to help you de-stress afterwards.

This West Queen West cafe has coffee, booze, and so much more. Karaoke and tacos can be paired with fun cocktails like the Earl Gay, or you can mix a dance party with some coffee with dessert, available all night.

Espresso and specialty lattes are offered at this hotel cafe all day, as are their signature Drake Caesars and mimosas. If you want to expand your booze options, head to West Queen West during happy hour for their drink specialities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This ex-convenience store by St. Clair West makes coffee with signature brews like their Bob’s Bold while also serving up some lovely cocktails like a rose negroni and beer from some of your favourite local breweries.

The Sleazer Caesars at this Leslieville joint are the stars of the show here but sangria pitchers are the patio's best friend. If it’s morning, people might feel more inclined to have a cup of drip coffee instead of booze, but then again, maybe not.