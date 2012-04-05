The top restaurants for Moroccan food in Toronto

Moroccan restaurant in Toronto are definitely far and few between. The restaurants that do serve this cuisine, however, serve up hearty meals full of flavourful favourites: expect dishes like slow-cooked tagines and couscous.

Here's a round-up of Moroccan restaurants in Toronto.

Influenced by French and Spanish cooking, the Moroccan food at this airy Annex restaurant is brought to you by the same folks behind Cava and Chabrol. Standouts are the whitefish tagine and the harcha, a flatbread that goes deliciously with eggplant zaalouk.

This spot on Brown's Line serves up shakshuka plus Moroccan-style subs and kebabs in a simple but cozy atmosphere that’s part dine-in, part takeout, with a wall mural that will really make you feel like you’re in Morocco.

The presentation at this Ossington restaurant is phenomenal, and while they don’t serve Moroccan food exclusively, Mediterranean dishes like their eggplant dip served in intricate patterns on decorative plates will give you all the flavours of the Moroccan cuisine.

A four-course Moroccan meal coupled with some live belly dancing, what could be more fun than that. This King East restaurant has been in the game for a while and is absolutely worth a visit at least once.