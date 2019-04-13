Eat & Drink
Hot Cross Buns

10 places to get hot cross buns in Toronto

Hot cross buns can be found in many Toronto bakeries come Easter time, traditionally served as a Good Friday treat. The buns are unmistakably marked with a cross on the top and often made with currants or raisins. Get them while they're hot and while they're available, as it's often limited. 

Here are my picks for the top places to find hot cross buns in Toronto.

Brick Street Bakery

Only available around Easter, this bakery with locations all over Toronto will be offering up their traditional take on hot cross buns for $2 a pop or six for $10. 

Brodflour

The artisanal bread maker located in Liberty Village will be selling their buns for $5 each starting April 15. They'll be offered for a limited time until April 20. 

Butter Baker

For the entire month of April, this bakery at Yonge & Dundas will be selling their brioche version of a hot cross bun loaded with rum raisins and cinnamon. They'll be sold for $3.25 each.

Dough Bakeshop

Come Easter and springtime, this Danforth bakery is whipping up a whole new menu of goodies including hot cross buns. They're available for both in-store and for pre-order purchase. They go for $1.60 each. 

Epi Breads

From now until the end of Easter, this bakery will be churning out hot cross buns daily for $2.65 each. Make your way to Bayview and Leaside to get your hands on some.

Mabel's Bakery

The bakery that was bought out by Fresh City Farms will have buns available everyday through the Easter long weekend. They'll be available at all four locations for $2.25 each or six for $12.

OMG Baked Goodness

One of Dundas West's most popular neighbourhood bakeries will once again be offering the Easter specialty treat this April. Score them for $2.90 each, six for $16 or twelve for $33. 

SanRemo Bakery

The Etobicoke bakery is doing much more than just Mini Egg donuts this Easter. Hot cross buns will be available until April 28 for just $1.

Tori's Bakeshop

The popular vegan bakery will have hot cross buns available at their Beaches and Canary District locations. They're sold for $4.50 each and available for pre-order now and in shops during the Easter weekend.

Wanda's Pie in the Sky

It's not just pie at this Kensington Market spot. The bakery will have a slew of Easter baked goods and that includes hot cross buns. They're available until Easter weekend for $3.40 each.

