Anger after multiple viral videos show illegal fishing in rivers across Ontario

Multiple videos showing people fishing illegally along several creeks and rivers across Ontario during this year's salmon run have sparked outrage online and ignited polarizing debates regarding enforcement against such practices.

The latest video, which was reshared across various social media platforms, shows a woman confronting a family who was seen fishing by the Credit River in Mississauga.

"It's embarrassing that you're their mother probably, and you're letting this type of behaviour happen," the woman filming the video says. "The salmon run [is] happening, you're not supposed to be fishing, there are signs everywhere! Look at you ignorant f*cks!"

Soon after being confronted, the family is seen packing their supplies and returning to their vehicles. "Read the sign," the woman behind the camera says, as she points to a sign that strictly prohibits fishing in the area.

Reactions to the video were mixed, with some applauding the woman for standing up to the family with others sympathizing with the latter.

According to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, salmon leave the cold waters of Lake Ontario every fall and begin their journey upstream through the rivers and streams of the GTA to reach their spawning grounds.

Typically peaking between late summer and early fall, you can catch Chinook, Atlantic, and Coho Salmon leaping out of the water at several waterways and rivers throughout the city, including the Humber and Don Rivers.

Another popular spot to watch the salmon run is Bowmanville Creek, where several individuals have also been filmed partaking in illegal fishing, whether it's by catching the fish with their hands or nets.

Following several viral videos showing illegal fishing at the stream, the Municipality of Clarington asked the province to increase enforcement at the waterway.

"There's always been, at least to my recollection, some illegal fishing on Bowmanville Creek; however, with population pressure and just the popularity of the creek, it seems to me illegal fishing is on the increase, and oftentimes conflicts arise between residents and illegal fishermen," said Councillor Lloyd Rang during a council meeting in September.

"Recently, a viral video about a number of people fishing illegally caused some tension and consternation," Rang continued.

"My understanding is there are insufficient numbers of conservation officers in Durham region and given the population of fishermen and growing number of people in Durham region, I'd like to appeal directly to the province to deploy more folks to patrol the creeks."

Another TikTok video filmed at Humber River last month quickly amassed over 500,000 views after it showed a group of people fishing during the annual salmon run.

"How is this happening everywhere now all of a sudden," one person wrote under the video.

Every year, the provincial government releases a list of the regulations governing year-round fishing activities. Ontario is split up into 20 different fishing zones — each one with its own set of rules and regulations. If you're planning on fishing this fall, it's best to consult the guide thoroughly before heading out and ensuring that you have the proper documentation or license.