Stunning photos show biggest Hunter's Moon in 17 years light up Toronto sky

Toronto skywatchers were treated to a rare sight on the night of October 17, witnessing the biggest and brightest full moon of 2024, and the most significant Hunter's Moon seen in more than a decade and a half.

The Hunter's Moon refers to the full moon that falls on the closest calendar date to the autumnal equinox, and this year's occurrence last night proved to be the biggest and brightest witnessed since 2007.

Last night's show also marked this year's Perigee Supermoon, the brightest and largest supermoon of the year, with the Moon orbiting at a distance of 357,353 kilometres and showing up roughly 16 per cent brighter than the average full moon.

October 17's Perigee Supermoon will prove to be the Moon's closest approach this year, but it still falls short of the astounding November 14, 2016, supermoon that captivated the whole world, and shy of the even larger Hunter's Moon witnessed on October 26, 2007.



Many photos of the October 17 Hunter's Moon show the celestial body cast in a striking orange hue, including an absolutely otherworldly set of images shared with blogTO by wildlife photographer Henry Huy.

According to EarthSky.org, the rich orange tones witnessed last night are the result of the viewer's perspective seeing the Moon rising through a thick, almost horizontal layer of atmosphere.

The atmosphere scatters blue light but allows red to pass through unobstructed, which gives the moon a warm colour cast when it is rising over the horizon.

The beautiful Hunter’s Supermoon rising over Toronto this evening. 🌕



Did you capture the moonrise? Look to the east!



- Brennen pic.twitter.com/XbgT0asbLc — Instant Weather Ontario ⚡️ (@IWeatherON) October 17, 2024

Many locals shared impressive images of the supermoon on social media, including many shots of the large glowing orb aligning perfectly with Toronto landmarks like the CN Tower.

A Hunter Moon in Toronto on a warm October eve. pic.twitter.com/2Rwl8BCG0T — Hollie Pollard (@Hollie__Pollard) October 18, 2024

While Thursday night's supermoon — the third such event this year — will be 2024's biggest and brightest, there will still be one more chance to witness a supermoon before the year comes to a close.

The fourth and final supermoon of 2024 is set to occur on November 15, with a distance of 361,866 kilometres from Earth.