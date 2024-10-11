Alleged drunk driver crashes then tries to flee through Ontario police station

In Ontario's latest shockingly inept attempt to evade the law, an alleged impaired driver is accused of crashing their car directly in front of a police station before attempting to flee on foot THROUGH the police station property.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division shared photos of the scene out of Mississauga, where a motorist struck a crash cushion outside an OPP station along the eastbound Highway 401 near Mississauga Road.

After the accident, the male motorist is alleged to have attempted to escape on foot directly through the OPP station property.

The OPP said that the driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusing a breath sample, and was issued a 90-day license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound — whatever is left of the vehicle.

Impaired driver strikes crash cushion directly in front of the #MississaugaOPP station #HWY401 EB/ Mississauga Rd. The male flees the scene on foot through the OPP station property. Arested and charged #Impaired #RefuseBreathSample#90DayLicenceSuspension #7DayVehicleImpound ^td pic.twitter.com/KMGdu5koec — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 11, 2024

I'm sure many are wondering what could have possessed a driver (beyond the alleged alcohol consumption) to try and run right through a police station, of all the directions to choose.

But to put the fleeing motorist's botched escape attempt into perspective, the OPP property likely seemed like a safer bet than trying to escape in the other direction — 12 lanes of fast-moving traffic on Highway 401.

Perhaps even more astounding than the incident itself is that this is not the first or even second occurrence of an alleged impaired driver crashing at an Ontario police station this year.

In February, an alleged drunk driver was quickly arrested and dealt multiple charges after pulling into a City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment, boldly popping the hood and powering up their electric vehicle using one of the station's chargers.

Just two months later, in April, an alleged impaired driver struck a curb, damaging their luxury Bentley before eventually coming to a stop in a Hamilton Police station parking lot, where they were promptly arrested by officers on site.