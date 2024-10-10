Horrifying fungus native to Ontario looks like it's covered in teeth and blood

Some ghastly plant and animal species call Ontario home, and the province is also host to some fearsome-looking fungi that look like something lifted straight out of a sci-fi/horror film.

A peculiar species of fungus native to much of Canada, known by the scientific name of Hydnellum peckii, has many bizarre colloquial names like "the bleeding tooth fungus" and "the Devil's tooth," along with oddly enticing monikers like "the red-juice tooth" or even "strawberries and cream."

These red-and-white masses can be found in boreal forests at the base of various pine tree species, typically growing among fallen pine needles and mosses.

H. peckii have a surprisingly wide distribution across North America, including much of Canada, considering they were only first scientifically documented in 1913.

They are more common in western parts of the country, notably in mountainous areas with dense tree canopies, though their range extends from coast to coast, including densely populated areas like Southern Ontario.

While not known to be toxic or prized in cuisine, it's the striking visual qualities of this unusual fungus that can stop hikers dead in their tracks.

The species is best known for its fruit bodies' tendency to "bleed" a guttation (or secretion of water droplets from its pores) of bright red droplets containing a pigment known to have anticoagulant properties.

If the bleeding part wasn't jarring enough, the fungus is also known for its spore-producing projections on the underside of its fruit bodies that resemble teeth.

So, yeah. Blood and teeth. That's fun.

Since we're talking gore, let's check in with hydnellum peckii, the Bleeding Tooth fungus! It "bleeds" bright red guttation droplets that actually has anticoagulant properties similar to heparin! Underneath, it has teeth instead of gills 🦷🦷 Cute! pic.twitter.com/Xoz4uTcHlb — Gnome Anne is an island (@annethegnome) October 8, 2024

The almost alien-like appearance of H. peckii may be offputting or even upsetting to some, though its appearance may be alluring to others.

David Arora wrote in his 1986 gardening book Mushrooms Demystified that H. peckii fruit bodies have a taste comparable to "Danish pastry topped with strawberry jam," which, despite the tantalizing description, is not going to be enough convincing for me to eat a bleeding tooth-covered fungal mass growing from the ground.

And it would probably be wise not to eat these in general, as, despite a sweetish odour that may draw in hungry hikers, the species is not generally considered edible due to a foul "extremely peppery" taste.

That's gonna be a pass from me.