This dangerous plant grows in Toronto and here's why you should never touch it

While Toronto is home to a variety of plants that contribute to the city's rich biodiversity, there are also a few species that you should be wary of — and one of them could be growing in your backyard right now.

Wild parsnip, also known as Pastinaca sativa or poison parsnip, is an invasive plant species that is native to Europe and Asia. The dangerous plant was likely brought to North America by European settlers, who used to grow it for its edible root.

The species is a member of the carrot/parsley family, and looks similar to several other plants, including Giant hogweed, Cow parsnip, Purplestem angelica, and Queen Anne's-Lace (also known as Wild carrot).

Wild parsnip grows a low, spindly rosette of leaves in the first year while the root develops, then in its second year, flowers on a tall stalk and then dies.

Although its roots are edible, the plant is problematic for its ability to form dense stands and spread quickly in areas such as abandoned yards, waste dumps, meadows, open fields, roadsides, and railway embankments.

Just like the Giant hogweed and other members of the carrot family, the species also produces a sap containing chemicals that can cause human skin to react to sunlight, resulting in intense burns, rashes, or blisters.

If you have small clusters of the dangerous plant on your property (meaning fewer than 100 plants), the provincial government states on its website that you may be able to manage the plant yourself.

For removal, make sure to wear protective clothing, including waterproof gloves, long-sleeved shirts, pants, and eye protection. The province recommends wearing a disposable spray suit over your normal clothing, and avoiding transferring any sap from your clothing onto your skin.

After the removal, make sure to wash your rubber gloves with soap and water, put non-disposable clothing in the laundry, and wash yourself immediately with soap and water.

For larger infestations (thousands of plants), you'll likely need the help of a professional exterminator and repeated treatments over several years.