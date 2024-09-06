Toronto Island ferry slams into dock in another worrying incident for aging fleet

The aging Toronto Island ferry fleet suffered another incident on Thursday when an almost 90-year-old vessel experienced a mechanical issue while docking at Jack Layton Terminal, requiring an emergency stop.

Minor injuries were reported due to the sudden stop, though paramedics confirmed to media outlets on Thursday evening that no passengers were transported to hospital.

The incident occurred just after 6:15 p.m. when the William Inglis ferry reportedly crashed into a pole while attempting to dock at the ferry terminal. City officials have informed media that the vessel was removed from service following the incident but pledges to continue service to all three islands with remaining ferries.

The William Inglis entered service in 1935 — 89 years ago — only adding to growing concerns about the age of the ferry fleet.

It is the second such incident involving a Toronto Island ferry in recent years, following a 2022 crash involving the Sam McBride ferry that injured 20 passengers.

The findings of an investigation into this crash were released in August, with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) identifying multiple safety and emergency preparedness issues.

While the City claims to have implemented some recommendations from the TSB, the latest crash suggests that the fleet may still have some way to meet safety standards.

Toronto is expecting two new all-electric ferries to enter service by December 2026 at a cost of $92 million, though Mayor Olivia Chow has made a push to look into leasing temporary ferries to address the shortcomings of the current fleet in the interim.