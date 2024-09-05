Canada just got a new rectangular $20 coin based on controversial story

Coins often feature an essential part of a country's history, and the newest Canadian coin certainly has a story to tell.

Royal Canadian Mint's latest design is out of this world: a $20 pure silver rectangular coin that glows in the dark.

The coin, which measures 49.80 mm by 28.60 mm, features a reverse designed by Canadian artist Steven Hepburn. Hepburn has previously worked on designs with Canada Post. This time, Hepburn's coin design features his interpretation of the Langenburg Event, an unexplained phenomenon on September 1, 1974.

That morning, a farmer swathing his fields near the town of Langenburg, Saskatchewan, saw five polished, steel-like objects shaped like saucers rotating and hovering above the ground. The objects then rose and disappeared.

An RCMP incident report states that the objects left behind "five different distinct circles, caused by something exerting what had to be heavy air or exhaust pressure over the high grass."

Science writer and journalist Chris Rutkowski said that the 1974 event occurred years before "crop circles" were discovered in British fields several years later.

"RCMP investigation failed to definitively explain what the eyewitness had seen, nor what created the 'UFO landing site,'" said Rutkowski.

The incident drew local and international attention, and the new design is the latest addition to Canada's Unexplained Phenomena series. The seven coins are based on documented accounts of "strange encounters, occurrences and sightings across Canada."

Hepburn said he tried to imagine the awe and disbelief the eyewitness must have felt as he went about his routine.

"The initial amazement must have quickly turned into fear as he grappled with the realization of what he was witnessing. Talk about a life-changing event," he said.

To add to the otherworldly effect, the coin also glows in the dark and comes with a backlight flashlight. The obverse features King Charles III and was designed by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati.

Royal Canadian Mint will only produce 6,500 of these coins. If you want to own a small piece of Canada's extraterrestrial history, you can order the coin here for $139.95. Shipping starts on September 11.