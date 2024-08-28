What is open on Labour Day 2024 in Toronto is essential info if you want to make the absolute most of your long weekend.
While plenty of stores, malls and attractions will stay open on the statutory holiday Monday, there are a few outliers who'll be taking advantage of an extra day of relaxation.
Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day 2024 in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Certain grocery stores, like Khorak Supermarket, will stay open on Labour Day. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- Some restaurants and bars will opt to stay closed for the holiday — it's best to call ahead and confirm.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with the exception of those confirmed below.
Open
The Eaton Centre is one of a select few malls in Toronto that'll be open on the holiday. Photo by Manu M Nair/Shutterstock.
Labour Day is the last day you can spend at the CNE for this year. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Shops at Don Mills
- Dufferin Mall
- Gerrard Square Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Mall
Open
Attractions
Closed
Open