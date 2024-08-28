What is open on Labour Day 2024 in Toronto is essential info if you want to make the absolute most of your long weekend.

While plenty of stores, malls and attractions will stay open on the statutory holiday Monday, there are a few outliers who'll be taking advantage of an extra day of relaxation.

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day 2024 in Toronto.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will be operating on a Holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule.

Food and Drink

Closed

LCBO

Some restaurants and bars will opt to stay closed for the holiday — it's best to call ahead and confirm.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with the exception of those confirmed below.

Open

Malls

Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Shops at Don Mills

Dufferin Mall

Gerrard Square Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Mall

Open

Attractions

Closed

Gardiner Museum

MOCA

Open