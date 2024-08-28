More Ontario college students are protesting over their failing grades

Another group of post-secondary students in Brampton has the public talking this week — largely in the form of criticism — for protesting about failing their classes.

Just like the demonstrations that took place outside of the city's Algoma University earlier this year, dozens enrolled at St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology — an institution operated in partnership with private a career college called Ace Acumen Academy — are claiming that their school has "failed them for no reason."

The students, some of whom issued video appeals that have been translated to English on X and other platforms, say that they "cannot tolerate" their latest final exam results, as they have "no time to work and study again."

While the plea for support was allegedly directed mostly at the local Punjabi community, hundreds of residents have jumped in to comment on the matter, many of them pointing fingers at "diploma mill" colleges and various levels of government for the state of the nation's international student program.

Many are also chiming in to demand that these students, and students in general, take more accountability for their own academic outcomes.

I try to be understanding of others' choices and circumstances, but failing a course you chose isn't grounds for protest. Study permits are issued for studying, and if you don't meet that obligation, it's your responsibility—not anyone else's. https://t.co/MlGUWsWmIN — Harshbab Singh Sandhu (@sayianwaala) August 27, 2024

"We failed our classes but demand they pass us so we can be unqualified in the field we studied," one person said in their own summary of the situation.

"You fail a class you do it again.. its like that for everyone," another added.

Some doubted the credibility of said private "diploma mill" schools, their requirements, certificates and marking schemes, calling them "a scam on all ends," including for would-be grads. Others doubted the credibility of students who apply to certain programs as a potential "fast track to permanent residency."

It is unconfirmed whether — and if so, how many of — those rallying at St. Clair College are here on international study permits.

Every reputable college should fail every student not entitled to the diploma. Their grades do not meet the requirement. Ask why? — PaulaBee (@PBeexxx) August 28, 2024

Following much-publicized Algoma sit-in, that school eventually permitted some failed students to re-attempt their tests and simply offered others passing grades — something some feel would be yielding to an unfair sense of entitlement in this case.