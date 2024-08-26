People are trying to get Ontario to build highway bridges for animals

Out-of-towners driving through Alberta and B.C. are likely to remark on the provinces' extensive measures to keep local wildlife out of traffic, including the use of designated green overpasses to provide critters safe travel across busy freeways that they would otherwise surely die trying to traverse.

It is something that residents of Ontario are now calling for here, too, particularly along one busy route where the sight of collisions and the consequent roadkill is all too frequent.

A newly-launched change.org appeal is asking the Province to install fencing and animal over(or under)passes on part of Highway 11, which runs nearly 2,000 km from Barrie, cutting through prime cottage country on the way to Thunder Bay.

"I regularly commute between Burk's Falls and Huntsville, and have, on numerous occasions, seen the result of animals hit by vehicles along Highway 11," the petition's creator states, noting that they witnessed the sad end of three separate crashes involving animals on the stretch in the 24 hours before writing alone.

"These unfortunate encounters result in unnecessary pain and death for our wildlife and potential injury or death to the drivers involved, as well as the damage to the vehicles."

Comparing the area to Western Canada, they continue on to implore the Ministry of Transportation to learn from the success of highway barriers elsewhere in the country.

They even notie the secondary benefits of the infrastructure, like the fact that "trailcams along the passes are popular with online viewers." There is also the rich potential for research and the aesthetic appeal of rewildling an otherwise boring asphalt thoroughfare.

"The benefit to drivers and wildlife is clear, especially with the increased prevalence of moose in the area, and considering the ever-increasing transit of often young, inexperienced (and occasionally downright foolish) drivers from the GTA to the area on weekends," they add.

The Banff Wildlife Crossings Project was implemented in Banff, Alberta. Combined with fencing to keep the animals off the road, the structures have reduced animal-vehicle collisions in the area by more than 80% (>96% for elk and deer alone) [read more: https://t.co/9oPSR7OjuD] pic.twitter.com/pCYuQrBvEI — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 26, 2022

Clearly, many are passionate about the plight of our four-legged neighbours (as well as the safety risks to humans if we don't go to such lengths to protect them) because the entreaty has managed to secure more than 6,300 signatures as of this week.

You can see photos, videos and generally learn more about these unique crossings on the federal government's website, which details its efforts to install them where required in our national parks.

The Highway 401 Expansion Project had more than just motorists to consider during construction. #DYK that six wildlife jumpouts and one wildlife crossing were built in order to ensure the safe passage and connectivity of wildlife across HWY 401?#worldwildlifeday pic.twitter.com/WOfsuK4C8n — Infrastructure Ontario (@InfraOntario) March 3, 2023

Ontario also already has a few of its own similar creature crossings, like the fauna overpass on Highway 69 near Sudbury and underpasses on Highway 401.